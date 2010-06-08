Goo Goo Dolls tap producers Tim Palmer, Butch Vig, John Fields for new album

Goo Goo Dolls are back after four years with a new studio album, “Something for the Rest of Us,” out Aug. 31.

The veteran pop-rock band, in its 24th year together, tapped mega producers for the set:in addition to engineering the set themselves, they roped in Tim Palmer (U2, Pearl Jam), Butch Vig (Green Day, Nirvana) and John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, Paul Westerberg). Vig had worked with Johnny Rzeznik and Co. previously.

The set”s current single “Home” is already out at radio and went on sale on iTunes today.

The Grammy-nominated band is already on tour and will stay on the road until release day, dates below.

“Something for the Rest of Us” is the Goo Goo Dolls” ninth album; their last was 2006″s “Let Love In.”

Here is the tracklist to “Something for the Rest of Us”:

“Sweetest Lie”

“As I Am”

“Home”

“Notbroken”

“One Night”

“Nothing Is Real”

“Now I Hear”

“Still Your Song”

“Something For The Rest Of Us”

“Say You”re Free”

“Hey Ya”

“Soldier”

Here are Goo Goo Dolls” tour dates:

Tues June 1 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery

Fri June 4 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Hotel

Sat June 5 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl at the Palms Hotel & Casino

Mon June 7 Tucson, AZ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre

Tues June 8 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

Wed June 9 Austin, TX Austin Music Hall

Fri June 11 Fayetteville, AR Arkansas Music Pavilion

Sat June 12 Bossier City, LA Horseshoe Casino – Riverdome

Fri June 25 San Diego, CA Viejas Casino – DreamCatcher Showroom

Sat July 3 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center

Sun July 4 Philadelphia, PA Wawa Welcome America! Festival

Sat July 17 Cleveland, OH Time Warner Cable Amphitheater at Tower City

Sun July 18 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tues July 20 Chicago, IL Charter One Pavilion

Thurs July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri July 23 Buffalo, NY Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center

Sun July 25 Toronto, ONT Molson Amphitheatre

Tues July 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed July 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri July 30 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Music Theater

Mon Aug 2 Boston, MA Bank of America Pavilion

Tues Aug 3 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

Fri Aug 6 Gilford, NH Meadowbrook – US Cellular Pavilion

Sat Aug 7 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Mon Aug 9 Raleigh, NC Raleigh Amphitheatre

Tues Aug 10 Charlotte, NC The Uptown Amphitheatre at The Music Factory

Thurs Aug 12 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 14 Miami, FL Bayfront Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 15 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 18 Saint Charles, MO Family Arena

Thurs Aug 19 Independence, MO Independence Events Center

Sat Aug 21 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center

Sun Aug 22 Spring, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tues Aug 24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

Thurs Aug 26 Concord, CA Sleep Train Pavilion

Sat Aug 28 Phoenix, AZ Dodge Theatre