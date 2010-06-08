Goo Goo Dolls tap producers Tim Palmer, Butch Vig, John Fields for new album

Goo Goo Dolls are back after four years with a new studio album, “Something for the Rest of Us,” out Aug. 31.

The veteran pop-rock band, in its 24th year together, tapped mega producers for the set:in addition to engineering the set themselves, they roped in Tim Palmer (U2, Pearl Jam), Butch Vig (Green Day, Nirvana) and John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, Paul Westerberg). Vig had worked with Johnny Rzeznik and Co. previously.
The set”s current single “Home” is already out at radio and went on sale on iTunes today.
The Grammy-nominated band is already on tour and will stay on the road until release day, dates below.
“Something for the Rest of Us” is the Goo Goo Dolls” ninth album; their last was 2006″s “Let Love In.”

Here is the tracklist to “Something for the Rest of Us”:

 
“Sweetest Lie”
“As I Am”
“Home”
“Notbroken”
“One Night”
“Nothing Is Real”
“Now I Hear”
“Still Your Song”
“Something For The Rest Of Us”
“Say You”re Free”
“Hey Ya”
“Soldier”
 

Here are Goo Goo Dolls” tour dates:

 
Tues     June 1              Saratoga, CA                Mountain Winery
Fri        June 4              Reno, NV                      Silver Legacy Hotel
Sat       June 5              Las Vegas, NV              The Pearl at the Palms Hotel & Casino
Mon     June 7              Tucson, AZ                   Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre
Tues     June 8              El Paso, TX                   Abraham Chavez Theatre
Wed     June 9              Austin, TX                     Austin Music Hall
Fri        June 11             Fayetteville, AR             Arkansas Music Pavilion
Sat       June 12             Bossier City, LA            Horseshoe Casino – Riverdome
Fri        June 25             San Diego, CA              Viejas Casino – DreamCatcher Showroom
Sat       July 3                Atlantic City, NJ            Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center
Sun      July 4                Philadelphia, PA             Wawa Welcome America! Festival
Sat       July 17              Cleveland, OH               Time Warner Cable Amphitheater at Tower City
Sun      July 18              Clarkston, MI                 DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tues     July 20              Chicago, IL                   Charter One Pavilion
Thurs    July 22              Saratoga Springs, NY    Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri        July 23              Buffalo, NY                   Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center
Sun      July 25              Toronto, ONT                Molson Amphitheatre
Tues     July 27              Holmdel, NJ                  PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed     July 28              Uncasville, CT               Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri        July 30              Wantagh, NY                 Nikon at Jones Beach Music Theater
Mon      Aug 2               Boston, MA                  Bank of America Pavilion
Tues     Aug 3                Baltimore, MD               Pier Six Pavilion
Fri        Aug 6               Gilford, NH                   Meadowbrook – US Cellular Pavilion
Sat       Aug 7                Scranton, PA                Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Mon     Aug 9                Raleigh, NC                  Raleigh Amphitheatre
Tues     Aug 10              Charlotte, NC               The Uptown Amphitheatre at The Music Factory
Thurs    Aug 12              Atlanta, GA                  Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Sat       Aug 14              Miami, FL                     Bayfront Amphitheatre
Sun      Aug 15              Tampa, FL                    Ford Amphitheatre
Wed     Aug 18              Saint Charles, MO        Family Arena
Thurs    Aug 19              Independence, MO       Independence Events Center
Sat       Aug 21              Dallas, TX                     Superpages.com Center
Sun      Aug 22              Spring, TX                     Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tues     Aug 24              Morrison, CO                Red Rocks Amphitheater
Thurs    Aug 26              Concord, CA                 Sleep Train Pavilion
Sat       Aug 28              Phoenix, AZ                   Dodge Theatre
Sun      Aug 29              Los Angeles, CA            Greek Theatre

