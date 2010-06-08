Goo Goo Dolls tap producers Tim Palmer, Butch Vig, John Fields for new album

Goo Goo Dolls are back after four years with a new studio album, “Something for the Rest of Us,” out Aug. 31.
The veteran pop-rock band, in its 24th year together, tapped mega producers for the set:in addition to engineering the set themselves, they roped in Tim Palmer (U2, Pearl Jam), Butch Vig (Green Day, Nirvana) and John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, Paul Westerberg). Vig had worked with Johnny Rzeznik and Co. previously.
The set”s current single “Home” is already out at radio and went on sale on iTunes today.
The Grammy-nominated band is already on tour and will stay on the road until release day, dates below.
“Something for the Rest of Us” is the Goo Goo Dolls” ninth album; their last was 2006″s “Let Love In.”
Here is the tracklist to “Something for the Rest of Us”:
“Sweetest Lie”
“As I Am”
“Home”
“Notbroken”
“One Night”
“Nothing Is Real”
“Now I Hear”
“Still Your Song”
“Something For The Rest Of Us”
“Say You”re Free”
“Hey Ya”
“Soldier”
Here are Goo Goo Dolls” tour dates:
Tues June 1 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery
Fri June 4 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Hotel
Sat June 5 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl at the Palms Hotel & Casino
Mon June 7 Tucson, AZ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre
Tues June 8 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
Wed June 9 Austin, TX Austin Music Hall
Fri June 11 Fayetteville, AR Arkansas Music Pavilion
Sat June 12 Bossier City, LA Horseshoe Casino – Riverdome
Fri June 25 San Diego, CA Viejas Casino – DreamCatcher Showroom
Sat July 3 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center
Sun July 4 Philadelphia, PA Wawa Welcome America! Festival
Sat July 17 Cleveland, OH Time Warner Cable Amphitheater at Tower City
Sun July 18 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tues July 20 Chicago, IL Charter One Pavilion
Thurs July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri July 23 Buffalo, NY Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center
Sun July 25 Toronto, ONT Molson Amphitheatre
Tues July 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed July 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri July 30 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Music Theater
Mon Aug 2 Boston, MA Bank of America Pavilion
Tues Aug 3 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
Fri Aug 6 Gilford, NH Meadowbrook – US Cellular Pavilion
Sat Aug 7 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Mon Aug 9 Raleigh, NC Raleigh Amphitheatre
Tues Aug 10 Charlotte, NC The Uptown Amphitheatre at The Music Factory
Thurs Aug 12 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 14 Miami, FL Bayfront Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 15 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 18 Saint Charles, MO Family Arena
Thurs Aug 19 Independence, MO Independence Events Center
Sat Aug 21 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center
Sun Aug 22 Spring, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tues Aug 24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
Thurs Aug 26 Concord, CA Sleep Train Pavilion
Sat Aug 28 Phoenix, AZ Dodge Theatre
Sun Aug 29 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
