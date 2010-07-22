Good Charlotte moves to Capitol Records for new album, ‘Cardiology’

#Green Day #Katy Perry #Blink 182
07.22.10 8 years ago

After a decade on Daylight/Epic, Good Charlotte has signed with Capitol Records.  The group, best known for such hits as “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” and “The Anthem,” will release its fifth studio album, “Cardiology,” on Oct. 26.

Led by twins Joel and Benji Madden, Good Charlotte had a great moment in the sun during the early-mid-2000s, when punk-flavored rock by their fellow practitioners such as Blink-182 and Lit was still flourishing (We put Green Day in its own class).

The Maddens, who have always had side careers as DJs-and as suitors/baby daddies of celebutantes-haven”t put out a full album since 2007″s “Good Morning Revival,” which had more of a dance flavor and spawned the hit, “Dance Floor Anthem.”

Word is they”re returning a little more to their roots on “Cardiology.” They first worked with producer Howard Benson on the set and then switched to Don Gilmore, who produced the band’s first and fourth albums.  In the meantime, the band-which also includes guitarist Billy Martin, bassist Paul Thomas and new drummer Dean Butterworth-headlined the Bamboozle Roadshow this summer, as well as opened European dates for Pink. A full U.S. tour will happen next year in support of “Cardiology.”

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Day#Katy Perry#Blink 182
TAGSblink 182capitolGOOD CHARLOTTEGREEN DAYKATY PERRYlifestyles of the rich and famousLit

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP