Good Charlotte moves to Capitol Records for new album, ‘Cardiology’

After a decade on Daylight/Epic, Good Charlotte has signed with Capitol Records. The group, best known for such hits as “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” and “The Anthem,” will release its fifth studio album, “Cardiology,” on Oct. 26.

Led by twins Joel and Benji Madden, Good Charlotte had a great moment in the sun during the early-mid-2000s, when punk-flavored rock by their fellow practitioners such as Blink-182 and Lit was still flourishing (We put Green Day in its own class).

The Maddens, who have always had side careers as DJs-and as suitors/baby daddies of celebutantes-haven”t put out a full album since 2007″s “Good Morning Revival,” which had more of a dance flavor and spawned the hit, “Dance Floor Anthem.”

Word is they”re returning a little more to their roots on “Cardiology.” They first worked with producer Howard Benson on the set and then switched to Don Gilmore, who produced the band’s first and fourth albums. In the meantime, the band-which also includes guitarist Billy Martin, bassist Paul Thomas and new drummer Dean Butterworth-headlined the Bamboozle Roadshow this summer, as well as opened European dates for Pink. A full U.S. tour will happen next year in support of “Cardiology.”