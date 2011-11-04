‘Good Day to Die Hard’ narrowing search for actor to play Bruce Willis’ son

The long-running “Die Hard” series is planning on expanding the mythology of Bruce Willis’ macho NYC cop who’s always in the wrong place at the wrong (right) time.

The fifth installment, titled “A Good Day to Die Hard,” is gearing up for a shoot in Russia next year, and the search for a hot young actor to play John McClane’s son has been narrowed down to four lucky candidates.

According to Deadline.com, 20th Century Fox is looking at the following thespians for the role: “Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth (brother of Chris “Thor” Hemsworth), “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner Aaron Paul, James Badge Dale (“The Pacific”) and D.J. Cotrona (“Detroit 187”).

Paul could face scheduling conflicts due to “Breaking Bad,” while Cotrana and Willis having already worked together — they’re both starring in the upcoming “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”

John Moore (“Behind Enemy Lines,” “Max Payne”) is set to direct “Good Day.” In addition to Willis, the film’s other stars haven’t been set.

The last film in the franchise, 2007’s “Live Free or Die Hard,” co-starring Justin Long, Maggie Q. and Timothy Olyphant, racked up $383 million worldwide. In that film, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World”) played McClane’s daughter, Lucy.

Who do you think should play John McClane’s son?

