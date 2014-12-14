Good news, Modest Mouse fans: First new album in 8 years en route

Modest Mouse has been helping lead music festivals since 2011 without a new album to promote.

It looks like about now is the time they… start promoting an album.

“Strangers to Ourselves” will be out on March and on Dec. 16, the first single “Lampshades on Fire” will hit (virtual) shelves.

And it's that song that the group has actually managed to preview in these past three years as their most recent work. To celebrate, Modest Mouse apparently shipped out vinyl singles of the songs to select fans ahead of Tuesday's release.

“We want you to have this limited test pressing of our new single 'Lampshades On Fire.' The song will be available for purchase tomorrow, Tuesday, December 16,” read a typed note that accompanied the single. “'Lampshades on Fire' is the first single from our new album Strangers to Ourselves, which will be released on Tuesday, March 3, 2015.” The single is also set to hit radio December 15th.

Modest Mouse's last LP was “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank,” which yielded them their first No. 1 set on the Billboard 200. It was led by the single “Dashboard,” and boasted Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr as a member of the band. No word yet if Marr's on for this one, nor if there's another concept behind the set. The band did, however, post what could be the album or single artwork to their instagram account, below. Looks cold, creepy, delightful. PERFECT.

