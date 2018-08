Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s entirely possible that Mike Cassesso and MaiLien Le were secretly the organizers of the government shutdown, which meant they could no longer hold their wedding at a national monument, just so Stephen Colbert would invite them over to get hitched on his show. And it’s likely all this happened just so Mike and MaiLen could say Mandy Patinkin performed at their wedding.

Best episode of “Homeland” ever.

