Goodbye ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Oscars

While dusk might have fallen on the “Twilight” franchise with the release of the final film last November, star Kristen Stewart has a raft of upcoming projects in the works, including a sequel to “Snow White and the Huntsman” and director Steven Shainberg’s “The Big Shoe” opposite Jim Sturgess and Elizabeth Banks. As if to assert that she’s not going anywhere anytime soon, Stewart – a scheduled presenter at tonight’s Oscars – arrived at the big show in high style to rub shoulders with her A-list peers. Check out the red carpet pics in the gallery below.