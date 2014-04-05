‘Goonies 2’ is happening according to director Richard Donner

Goonies never say die.
And neither does “Goonies” director Richard Donner, apparently.
After years of rumors about a sequel to the Steven Spielberg-produced 1985 hit about pint-sized treasure hunters, Donner says that it's really happening.
Donner — who hasn't directed a film since the Bruce Willis bomb “16 Blocks” in 2006 — told TMZ “We're doing a sequel.” When asked which cast members will return, he answered, “Hopefully, all of them.”
Take Donner's claim with a grain of salt, however, as the film's now-grown actors, including “Lord of the Rings” star Sean Astin, have been making similar claims for years now.
“Goonies” also starred Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jonathan Ke Quan, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton. It grossed $61 million in the U.S., making it one of the 10 biggest box office hits of that year (which also included “Back to the Future,” “Rocky IV” and “Rambo: First Blood Part II”).
Donner also directed “Superman: The Movie” and the “Lethal Weapon” films.
Would you like to see a “Goonies” sequel?
yes for it would be interesting to learn what mickey and data, and chuck and the rest of the gang now proably grown up have been up too since goonies including if sloth is still around living with chunk. but mostly if the story is good enough for the goonies to be back together after all this time.
Actually slth is dead he’s former NFL player john matuzack, dressed in a suit.
This is unnecessary. Leave The Goonies alone, same with The Ghostbusters.
curious what the plot would be about?Another treasure hunt lol. Yes and No to the question of “would I like to see it”
Only sean austin is big enough to do the truffle shuffle now…
61 million gross = top ten for the year. What a strange thing to imagine.
It *is* bizarre to remember that, back in the 80’s, a movie that topped out in the $60 million range could still make the top-ten highest grossing movies list. Hell, when was the last year when the top ten featured even one movie that made less than $100 million?
