Gorillaz step in for U2 at Glastonbury following Bono’s back surgery

05.26.10 8 years ago

Less than two days after U2 pulled out of its headlining spot at Glastonbury, Gorillaz will replace the Irish band at the U.K. festival.

The animated band stepped in after U2 canceled Glastonbury, as well as the next leg of its U.S. tour, following lead singer Bono”s emergency back surgery.

“This is going to be Gorillaz’ only U.K. festival appearance, and it will be a massive audio-visual spectacle which will really ignite the Pyramid on the Friday night, with Muse, then Stevie Wonder to follow,” said festival organizer Michael Eavis, in a statement in Billboard.

Gorillaz will play on June 25. This year marks Glastonbury”s 40th anniversary.

 

