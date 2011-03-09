Gorillaz’ iPad album finally gets vinyl, CD, digital release

The latest effort from the animated supergroup Gorillaz, ‘The Fall,’ will be released on 180gm vinyl on April 16 by EMI”s Virgin Records. The 15-track collection arrives on CD and as a digital download on April 19. It was previously available as a fanclub-only digital release.

The album was produced by Gorillaz and Stephen Sedgwick, and mostly recorded independently by the band’s co-mastermind (along with artist Jamie Hewlett) Damon Albarn on an iPad in various hotel rooms on the band’s 2010 U.S. tour. It also includes contributions from past Gorillaz collaborators such as soul man Bobby Womack, Clash vets Mick Jones and Paul Simonon and others.

Says ‘toon frontman 2D (Albarn) in a press release: “‘The Fall,’ is mostly just me…something more gentle and just…well…it”s just me and an iPad really mucking about…trying out some stuff. Just looking at America and then tapping on the screen…”

“The Fall” can be heard for free here.

The April 16 release is in collusion with the increasingly successful Record Store Day, which promotes indie music stores.