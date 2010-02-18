Gossip kicks off April tour at Coachella

Gossip may not have yet made the impact stateside that they have in the U.K., but the Portland, Ore.-based band is still a must-see o the live circuit. The Beth Ditto-led trio kicks off a short U.S. tour April 17 at Coachella. Before then comes a video for the new single, “Pop Goes the World,” which we”ll post as soon as can.

Here are the dates for Gossip”s headlining tour.

April 17 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival

April 19 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

April 22 Lawrence, KS Bottleneck

April 23 St Louis, MO Firebird

April 24 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

April 26 Atlanta, GA The Loft

April 27 Chapel Hill, NC Cat”s Cradle

April 30 New York, NY Terminal 5

