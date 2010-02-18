Gossip kicks off April tour at Coachella

02.18.10 8 years ago

Gossip may not have yet made the impact stateside that they have in the U.K., but the Portland, Ore.-based band is still a must-see o the live circuit. The Beth Ditto-led trio kicks off a short U.S. tour April 17 at Coachella. Before then comes a video for the new single, “Pop Goes the World,” which we”ll post as soon as can.
Here are the dates for Gossip”s headlining tour.

April 17        Indio, CA        Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival
April 19        San Francisco, CA    Regency Ballroom
April 22        Lawrence, KS        Bottleneck
April 23        St Louis, MO        Firebird
April 24        Nashville, TN        Mercy Lounge
April 26        Atlanta, GA        The Loft   
April 27        Chapel Hill, NC    Cat”s Cradle
April 30        New York, NY     Terminal 5
 

