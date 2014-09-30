“Gotham” and “Scorpion” hold up nicely in Week 2

Both freshman dramas only shed small percentage of viewers in their 2nd week.

David Fincher is re-teaming with “Gone Girl” author to direct the 1st season of HBO”s “Utopia”

The “Gone Girl” director will collaborate with Gillian Flynn to bring the British TV conspiracy series to HBO.

FCC dumps NFL”s 39-year-old blackout rule

The NFL was adamantly opposed to ending the rule, which allowed games to be blacked out in local markets where there wasn”t a sellout.

“SVU” ripping the NFL”s Ray Rice controversy from the headlines

Wednesday”s episode includes a pro athlete, a crime, a cover-up and an elevator.

Michael Che talks Weekend Update with Seth Meyers

The new “SNL” Weekend Update co-host also talked about his brief stint on “The Daily Show” this summer.

“Jeopardy!” under fire for its “What Women Want” category

Some called last night”s category the very definition of sexism.

West Coast CBS viewers saw “Scorpion” interrupted by “NCIS: LA”

Halfway through the freshman drama”s 2nd episode last night, the beginning of the season premiere for “NCIS:LA” began showing for two minutes.

Mindy Kaling dances with Elmo on “Sesame Street”

Watch their dance get interrupted by talking chickens.

A statue of Ed Sullivan was stolen from the TV Academy

the 1-1/2-feet tall, 20-pound bronze statue outside the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame has been missing since Sunday.