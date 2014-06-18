‘Gotham’: Catwoman and the Penguin come out to play in latest promo

#Gotham
06.18.14 4 years ago

Looks like James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) has his work cut out for him.

The villains of “Gotham” come out to play in the latest promo for the upcoming FOX series, which will center on the future Commissioner as he teams with Det. Harvey Bullock to solve the murder of socialites Thomas and Martha Wayne (a.k.a. parents of the future Batman). Alongside crime boss Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith), the promo gives us another look at Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) and Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor), who will soon enough come to be known by their more famous monikers: Catwoman and the Penguin.

Check out the promo below, then let us know whether you'll be watching the show by voting in the poll further down.

“Gotham” premieres this fall on FOX.

