‘Gotham’ debuts strong, ‘Big Bang’ dominates Monday night, ‘Scorpion’ scores 14 million

“Gotham” debuts strong, “Big Bang” dominates night, “Scorpion” scores 14 million

The Batman prequel gave Fox its best Monday launch since “Prison Break” in 2005, attracting 8 million viewers. Meanwhile, “The Voice” dropped, and so did “Dancing with the Stars” and “Sleepy Hollow.” ABC”s “Forever” brought in 8.3 million, while “The Blacklist” returned strong.

Years ending in “4” tend to be TV game-changers – will the same happen this year?

The “Rule of 4” is the reason there are so many big anniversaries this year, from “The Cosby Show”s” 30th to “Friends'” 20th to “Lost”s” 10th to “Gilligan”s Island”s” 50th.”

TMZ: “SNL” is wrong to call our Kenan Thompson leaving report “incredibly inaccurate”

Says TMZ: “SNL says our story is ‘inaccurate as the season hasn”t even started and cast decisions aren”t made until the end of the season.” But as we reported … this is not an SNL decision – it”s Kenan”s decision, and we know he”s already made it.”

Courteney Cox remembered the 20th anniversary of “Friends” last night on Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel also called her out on her “Friends” theme song mistake. PLUS: Cox got engaged at Jennifer Aniston”s house.

Ana Gasteyer apologizes to Martha Stewart for impersonating her topless on “SNL”

Gasteyer and Stewart actually got to cook together last night on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Paula Deen tells “Today” she couldn”t recognize the person at the center of the N-word scandal

“That was a woman in trauma – I would say in shock, trying to understand what happened. And you know the cold, hard fact Matt (Lauer) is, I probably should not have been here. I probably should have been at home, maybe even under the care of a doctor,” Deen said. PLUS: Deen charging $10 to view videos on her new website.

“The Voice” UK adds Rita Ora

She”ll replace Kylie Minogue.

Sarah Silverman may get her own show on Broadway

Silverman tells Howard Stern that she”s working on a musical version of her book “The Bedwetter.”

Bill Hader recalls a “Silence of the Lamb” talk show idea rejected by “SNL”

“The Jame Gumb Talk Show” was written by Hader, Seth Meyers and John Mulaney.