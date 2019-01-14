Instagram / Fox

Gotham‘s fifth and final season picks up after Gotham was cut off from the outside world when Ra’s al Ghul and the Joker-like Jeremiah Valeska destroyed every bridge leading into the city using bombs that Bruce Wayne unwittingly funded. Jeremiah still thinks he and Bruce are friends, but the Season 5 trailer teased a “vile, vicious, nightmare-fuel horror” of an ending (or a beginning?) to that one-sided friendship at the ACE Chemicals factory in episode seven.

It’s no coincidence it’s taking place at ACE Chemicals. Even though the show has been restricted to leaving the name “Joker” and certain elements of the character to be used in the movies only, the actor who plays the Joker-like character on the TV side of things now says they’ve been granted more liberties, and he spoke about his character’s coming “transformation” in a long interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Monaghan admitted he never expected to come back after his guest role in the first season, let alone continue coming back throughout the series. “Every time I came back I was told I was going to be killed off at the end of that arc,” he told EW. He went on to describe Jeremiah and hinted at a third character he’s playing by the end of the series. “[Jeremiah’s] this eccentric, flamboyant, arrogant character. But the character I most enjoyed playing is the one in the final episode that we haven’t seen yet.” No, it isn’t a third Valeska brother, he clarified, “Not triplets! No secret other twin. we’re seeing a very linear story arc with Jeremiah.”