Gotham is wrapping up the last six episodes of Season 4 with the creation of the Legion of Horribles and a seeming end to the question about whether or not Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) is the Joker. Fox has released an extended trailer for the rest of the season (video above), and Ben McKenzie (who plays Jim Gordon) has also revealed details in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Spoilers ahead.

In last week’s episode, Jerome escaped from Arkham along with Mad Hatter (Benedict Samuel) and Scarecrow (David W. Thompson). While Mad Hatter was hypnotizing people and Scarecrow was acquiring chemicals (as they do), Jerome was tracking down his abusive uncle, both to kill him and to extract information (not in that order). His uncle told him, “She picked Saint Ignatius. The school is Saint Ignatius.” The show didn’t explain the meaning, but we already know it thanks to cast interviews.

Monaghan is playing two characters this season. We assumed that meant a twin brother, and several details back that up. Monaghan was recently seen without Jerome’s facial scars, but nonetheless looking Joker-esque, in set photos like these and these. And then there’s the interview with Ben McKenzie, where he says Jerome “or someone very much like him” is a main villain in future episodes. McKenzie also revealed Jerome was supposed to be “a one-off” character in the first season, but they brought him back because “he was so magnetic and so unbelievably committed that it just felt like we had to go further.” That would explain why executive producers of the show have repeatedly insisted Jerome’s not the Joker, but now they seem to be taking a roundabout, suitably campy path to having the actor also play the Joker.