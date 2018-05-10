Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gotham‘s penultimate episode, “One Bad Day,” airs tonight on FOX, and we already know from a spoiler-filled Joker trailer and an explosive clip that it’s going to be leaning heavily into references to Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke, except it’s Bruce Wayne (rather than Gordon) who the Joker (“joker”) is going to try to drive mad with the titular “one bad day.” The video above shows Jeremiah setting up that “transformative experience” for Bruce, whom Jeremiah is still referring to as his “best friend.” Get better friends, the both of you.

The actor behind both Joker-esque characters (Cameron Monaghan) also gave a couple of interviews to clear up whether he’s really playing the Joker (short answer: yes-ish) and what his influences were for both distinct performances.