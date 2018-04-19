‘Gotham’ Showrunner Clarifies Joker Details And Teases A ‘Reboot’ Of Sorts

If you were wondering if Gotham is still bonkers, wonder no more. After last week’s episode seemed to introduce the Joker as Jerome’s twin brother Jeremiah Valeska (Cameron Monaghan), Gotham showrunner Danny Cannon gave interviews to clarify Jeremiah’s role and to tease a “reboot” of sorts coming in the season finale, “No Man’s Land.”

Despite the Mark Hamill-approved Monaghan looking very Joker-like in set photos like these and these, Cannon told Comic Book he doesn’t think they’ll be calling him (or any one specific person) “Joker.” He went on to explain:

“I think that just spawned the conversation of the idea of it, of the Joker not being a one person, but like I said, it’s a personality. It’s a way of thinking. It’s more powerful than just one person. [… If] the opposite of good, the opposite of Bruce Wayne, is somebody who just wants to destroy, and wants to do it in a chaotic way, then that could be anyone, because you are literally just going the opposite of your main character and take it as far as you can go. I don’t think that’s just one person. I think that is a way of life, it’s an ideology.”

