Gotham is finally off the bubble. Among news of the many TV show cancellations and renewals announced over the weekend, FOX came through with an eleventh hour decision to renew Gotham for a fifth and final season. It’s rumored to air in midseason and focus on Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Batman, wrapping up the arc started in Season 1. No word yet on the exact number of episodes left, but the series only needs thirteen more episodes for syndication.

As for which storylines from the comics those final episodes will incorporate, we’ve already had several hints provided by trailers for this season’s finale (tellingly titled “No Man’s Land”) and interviews with the cast and crew. Gotham showrunner Danny Cannon has said Season 5 is “completely different” and “almost a reboot” due to a “cataclysmic event” happening in this Thursday’s episode. We know from the promo video below that Ra’s al Ghul and Jeremiah Valeska are likely behind the event, and al Ghul said to Bruce Wayne earlier this season, “I saw a vision of a cataclysmic event molding you into a dark knight of Gotham.” Molding Bruce into Batman was also hinted at by a couple of promo photos for the finale:

