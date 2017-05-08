‘Gotham’ And ‘Supergirl’ Go To War On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Gotham, Gordon compromised his morals still further, the Penguin was on the receiving end of an absolutely brutal confession, Bruce hung out with hippies on a mountain, and Nygma continued to lose his mind. Which is pretty much what this episode offers us more of, except there are even more supervillains as Penguin recruits some of Fish’s buddies to fight. Considering this plotline’s been dangling since more or less the beginning of the season, it’s about time really. And we’re confident it won’t go horribly wrong, because how could unleashing insane supervillains on Gotham possibly do that? We’ll find out tonight at 8pm ET on Fox. Meanwhile, over in the CW’s DC-verse…
Supergirl last week rather refreshingly dealt with the whole issue of how nobody recognizes Superman in those glasses by revealing that, um, those glasses are a terrible disguise. This week, however, it appears that Rhea (Teri Hatcher) will be sending superpowered kids against Supergirl, possibly with the help of one Lena Luthor. But, of course, we all know Lena, despite her mommy issues, is good at playing the long game. But we’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST, on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
Someone needs to send Tim Burton a royalty check.
Again with the Batman Returns!
Penguin mocking Riddler’s name is great.
WE HAVE FREEZE PUNS!
Whipboobs bringing the boobs this episode
I’m not complaining
Breaking up in public is hard to do.
The Bronze relocated to Gotham.
Looks like Kato and green hornet
For a second i thought i saw Green Hornet and Kato
Again, entirely intentional I’m sure.
Gordo’s plan went genuinely smoothly for once.
Nygma walks right up to the dude with the domino mask.
So do we think Nygma is getting shot in this ep?
So… Antagonizing the creepy little psychopath doppelganger wasn’t a good idea
Never is.
They couldn’t have gotten Christopher Walken to do that.
Bets she’ll wake up pissed?
so is he a clone or some kid they butchered to look like him?
Clone.
CALLED IT
Oh boy, Selina goes out the window.
Everybody wants to tell Selina to move.
Not Gordon’s worst plan!
Richard Kind is still dead by the end of the ep.
Joker gag!
Hacking into the tv signals must be extremely easy. Every bad guy in Gotham does it.
Dirty secret: Things are so bad in the TV industry they sell airtime.
I love that they’re talking about conspiracy stuff over a radio.
And here Gordo thought working with the ex would just be awkward.
There’s no conspiracy that can’t be brought down by teenage hormones.
Do you think her jacket has enough spikes?
She got it at a Janet Jackson yard sale.
Whipboobs if you’re nasty.
How else would you know she’s dangerous?
“I’m going to force the court to reveal themselves.” This will end well.
I love that she has to remind him which deathtrap he was stuck in.
Butch has a point.
GO BUTCH
This movie better be good. It looks fun and both DC and WW deserve a good movie.
I’ve been hearing good things.
I hope her accent isn’t a distraction
He’s got shit bodyguards
Took them way too long to realize what Nygma was after.
Mayor can’t get a private room.
The last time Gordo was trapped in a hospital, he went full shotgun murder spree. Not a good plan, Nygma!
so the court of owls is more like the hive of W.A.S.Ps
Shut it down, we’re not topping this.
Sooooo… Bizarro Bruce? Is he going to make with the “Me am not Wayne?”
Ooooo, man, even for this show that’s a wincer.
This episode better end up in a bakery with an eloborate
Pie throwing scene.
So this whole episode is just going to be Penguin recruiting supervillains.
Reverse Justice league
Wait. Who in Gotham, especially a politician, just eats stuff sent to them by randos? How dumb are you?!
I think it’s been established that he’s not the brightest of mayors
Even so.
And in reality all the secretaries would eat them before they they made their way to the intended target.
Oh hell yeah. Working for that guy, I bet he never sees the free food.
Those fritters are tainted!
Poisoned pastry is just evil.
Seeing Richard Kind always brightens my day.
Television needs more lesbian gangsters.
You have to put that paper into the Batcomputer to find additional hidden riddles.
“To the Gordoncave!”
Thanks for explaining iambic pentameter to us Gordo.
Nygma packages his clues like he works for Amazon.
So do we think Alfred buying this, or is he going to beat yet another child?