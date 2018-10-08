Gotham‘s fifth and final season is coming to FOX sometime in early 2019, and the cast and executive producer John Stephens have revealed quite a bit about the upcoming season via Instagram and during a panel at New York Comic Con this weekend. FOX also released a video summing up the past four seasons and teasing the next one. The new footage starts at 2:34.
Here Are Some Of The Biggest Reveals About The Next Season Of ‘Gotham’
Entertainment Editor
10.08.18
Around The Web
Listen To This
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 10.02.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 10.01.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 09.28.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With