Here Are Some Of The Biggest Reveals About The Next Season Of ‘Gotham’

10.08.18

Fox

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is coming to FOX sometime in early 2019, and the cast and executive producer John Stephens have revealed quite a bit about the upcoming season via Instagram and during a panel at New York Comic Con this weekend. FOX also released a video summing up the past four seasons and teasing the next one. The new footage starts at 2:34.

