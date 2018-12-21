Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Are you of the belief that what the world needs now more than anything is more Jokers and Harley Quinns? Then have I got the video for you!

Fox just released the trailer for the fifth and final season of Gotham, the Batman prequel starring Ben McKenzie as James Gordon and Donal “Bring Back Terriers” Logue as Harvey Bullock. It’s positively stuffed with villains, including Shane West as Bane and Francesca Root-Dodson as Harley Quinn, finally delivering her iconic line. (She actually joined the show last season, as Ecco, but it appears the transformation into Harley is complete.) We also have the Penguin, Selina Kyle’s cat eyes, and Ace Chemicals, where the Joker was “created.”

“We pick up at the top of season five, at the conclusion of No Man’s Land, Day 365,” showrunner John Stephens said about the final season. “Then, we cycle backwards to day 87, three months into No Man’s Land where Jim has created his green zone and wants his reunification. We’re catching up, and for the first nine episodes, we’re always catching up to that first scene we see.” Logue added, “It’s complete anarchy at this point. It’s just warlordism in Gotham … You just cut your losses and you accept that there are certain territories within Gotham that you don’t go.” Sounds like the perfect time for Harley.

Gotham returns on January 3, 2019.

(Via Den of Geek)