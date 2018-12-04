‘Gotham’ Season 5 Videos Round Up A Rogues Gallery So Large, Even Man-Bat Is There

12.04.18 2 Comments

Gotham‘s fifth and final season premiere is just a month away, so FOX has been releasing numerous videos teasing the transformations and the Joker and Harley Quinn-like characters to come. The newest video (above) hints at Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee) possibly getting kidnapped (again) by might-as-well-be-the-Joker Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan).

That video takes place 151 days after Jeremiah and Ra’s al Ghul blew up all bridges leading into Gotham, and the city is still cut off from the outside world and teeming with villains old and new. Other promo videos hint at what the other villains are up to in Gotham. We already saw the videos for the first day and the twenty-first day of the siege. But things are definitely getting out of hand by day 45, when Scarecrow has his own gang and they’re literally crucifying people:

