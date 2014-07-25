‘Gotham’ stars discuss playing prototype Penguin and Catwoman

I don't know. I feel like the Penguin that where we start at in the pilot and then the Penguin that everybody knows are so far apart, and I feel — at least, I hope — that he's part-way there at the end of the first season, but there's a lot more development to happen for him. Ultimately, the exciting thing about the show is that different villains are introduced as we go along, and eventually, they're all going to have to work with each other. So that's a really exciting new thing, because that's going to form all of our personalities as well. Once, say, the Penguin meets Catwoman, for example, what is that interaction? How will that play out later? How does that affect both of them at this point in their lives which will then lead to where they end up as we all know them. It's exciting.

Carmen, we get little glimpses of you in the pilot. Does it continue on like that, or do you come a little further into focus early on?

Bicondova: I do come more into focus, but I do not want to spoil when. I want people to keep watching, so I'm not going to say when I come into play or when I have lines and when I don't. I would like to keep that on the low.

Have either of you had to pick up any specific skills to play your character?

Bicondova: Well, I've danced since I was 5, so that helps. And I also took Parkour classes, and that's helped with actually being able to do more of my own stunts rather than having my stunt double do them — which is really awesome, because I like doing my own stunts. It helps me feel like I'm more like Selina Kyle when I'm on set.

Taylor: For me, I would say, physically — it's a rare thing: I went to theater school, where we were trained physically. We learned how to bring physical choice to a character. When you work in television, oftentimes, you don't get to fully explore all of the facets that you were taught. This is really exciting because I actually do get to use some of that physical training, bringing that into his physicalization. Yeah, that's my favorite thing about it, actually. That's like putting on a suit. It's like stepping into character. It makes the job easier, you know.

It's the 75th anniversary of Batman, and you guys are now part of that long tapestry of the comics and movies and TV shows. What does it mean to you to be a part of that now?

Bicondova: It's an honor.

Taylor: I don't know if I can fully wrap my mind around it. All I want to do is be true to the material, and I want people to identify with this character. Even though, in a way, he's a monster, I wanted it to be a real, actual human being, as opposed to an archetype. That's my goal.

Bicondova: That's the other interesting thing about “Gotham,” is that although they're fictional characters, we get to bring them to life in a realistic time. That's also what I love. When I'm playing a character, I usually like to figure out what time zone it is, and that usually helps. But the thing about “Gotham,” it doesn't really have a time zone. It's almost like it's in limbo. It feels like it's in the '70s, but in the '70s, there were no flip phones. It's in the between. It's in the future, but it's in the past.

Do you remember your very first exposure to the character, the world of Batman, your gateway drug?

Taylor: My gateway drug was the first Tim Burton “Batman” film, which I saw opening night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and it blew my mind. I remember what it felt like outside when I walked out of the theater. It was an incredible introduction to the whole world.

Bicondova: To be honest, when I read the first script! And although it's different, it was the first script — and reading the first comics. I haven't seen all the movies to be able to say that it was like my breakthrough for Batman. I didn't really honestly get into comics until I found out that I got this role. And now, it's actually really intriguing!