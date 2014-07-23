‘Gotham’ will also include Batman villains Harvey ‘Two-Face’ Dent and Hugo Strange

(CBR) Fox”s “Gotham” has already promises appearances by such classic Batman villains as Catwoman, Penguin, Poison Ivy, Riddler and, eventually, The Joker. But before the end of the first season, viewers will also meet at least two more members of the Dark Knight”s rogues gallery: Harvey Dent and Hugo Strange.

“Hugo Strange is going to pop up because we”re going to start dealing with how Arkham was created and why Arkham was created in the way that it was so, yeah, absolutely,” showrunner Bruno Heller tells IGN. “It”s a Season 1 thing because in our telling of it the way Arkham was created and the why and how is one of the causes of the particular criminal climate in Gotham that allowed Batman to happen. The revolving door of Arkham is both a brilliant narrative device because it allows you to – you don”t have to kill people off, you can just put them in cold storage – but if you”re telling the story from the start you kind of have to explain, ‘What the fuck? Why don”t you make that place a place people don”t escape from?” We”re going to explain why it is the way it is and Hugo Strange is a big part of that.”

Dent, who”s usually portrayed as being roughly the same age as Bruce Wayne, will be depicted as slightly older.

“He”s more Gordon”s age in this telling,” Heller explains. “One of the things to avoid in order not to tell a high school story – which would be great, but it”s a different show on a different network at a different time that I would not be a part of. But he will go back to school and villains will be part of that world.”

“Gotham” premieres Sept. 22 on Fox.