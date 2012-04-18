Gotye becomes ‘Somebody’ with a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100

#Katy Perry #Kelly Clarkson #Nicki Minaj #ONE DIRECTION #Justin Bieber
04.18.12 6 years ago

It started as a internet viral sensation months ago, and now Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra has found its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Propelled by Gotye”s performance on “Saturday Night Live” on April 14 and Darren Criss and guest Matt Bomer”s remake of the song on April 11″s “Glee,” the song rocketed in digital downloads last week, soaring to 542,000 copies. That was enough to send it past the  521,000 tally that Justin Bieber hit just two weeks ago with “Boyfriend.” The highest weekly total still belongs to Flo Rida”s “Right Round,” according to Billboard, at 636,000 in 2009.

That means that Gotye stops fun.”s six-week run at No. 1 with “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae, which drops to No. 2.  It makes the first time that two rock songs (and we use that term loosely based on their also charting on Billboard”s Rock Songs chart) have  scored consecutive No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2000. We”ll herald rock”s return when the Foo Fighters get a No. 1 on the Hot 100.

The rest of the top 5 remains as it was last week: The Wanted”s “Glad You Came” holds at No. 3, One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful” at No. 4 and Bieber”s “Boyfriend” at No. 5.

As for the rest of the Top 10, there”s a few rearranging of the lawn chairs, but no new entries.  Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia switches places with Nicki Minaj”s “Starships,” as “Wild” moves to No. 6 and “Starships” drops to No. 7. Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” skips No. 10-8, Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” falls No. 8-9 and Katy Perry”s “Part Of Me” drops from No. 9 to No. 10.

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitfixMelinda
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Kelly Clarkson#Nicki Minaj#ONE DIRECTION#Justin Bieber
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100carly rae jepsenFLO RIDAFUN.GleeGoyteJustin BieberKATY PERRYkelly clarksonNicki Minajone directionSOMEBODY THAT I USED TO KNOWTHE WANTED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP