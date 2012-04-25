Gotye’s ‘Somebody’ gleefully stays at No. 1, Maroon 5 bows big on Hot 100

Gotye, who has been backpedaling after criticizing “Glee”s” cover of “Somebody That I Used To Know,” stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song this week, but he fends off a heavy challenge from Maroon 5.

The group”s “Payphone” zooms onto the chart at No. 3, propelled by digital sales of 493,000. That”s the most sold by any group (not solo artist) in one week, according to Billboard. The previous group high was 465,000 for Black Eyed Peas” Boom Boom Pow,” according to Billboard. (The best week total for all acts remains Flo Rida”s “Right Round” with 636,000). While digital sales are the main driver in Maroon 5″s success, “Payphone” gets a strong start at radio as well, entering at No. 36 on Billboard”s Radio Songs chart. The No. 3 entry is the group”s best Hot 100 start.

In the rest of the top 5, fun.”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae remains at No. 2, while Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend” gains a spot, moving No. 4-5. The Wanted”s “Glad You Came” falls from No. 3-5.

“Payphone” is the only new entry in the Top 10 (Train”s “Drive By” just misses by climbing from No. 13 to No. 11). Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia stays at No. 6. Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” rises one spot to No. 7. Three other titles slide, but remain in the top 10: One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful” slips from No. 4 to No. 8; Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” drops two to No. 9 and Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” weakens, falling one spot to No. 10.