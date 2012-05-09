Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ gets used to the Billboard Hot 100 summit

Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra can definitely claim rights to the hit of Spring 2012 as it spends its fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Not only that, it becomes the first song to ever top the Billboard”s Hot 100, Alternative Songs, Dance/Club Play Songs and Dance/Mix Show Airplay. This week marks its 10th atop the Alternative Songs chart, making “Somebody” the longest reign at No. 1 on that chart by a solo artist in the chart”s 23-year history, according to Billboard.

For the last few weeks, the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 have remained static: fun.s” “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae stays at No. 2 and Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa hangs out at No. 3.

Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” continues its slow ascent, gaining one spot to No. 4. A number of other titles also creep up one: Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia rises to No. 5 and Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” lifts to No. 9.

In the rest of the Top 10: The Wanted”s “Glad You Came” falls from No. 4-No. 6 and Justin Bieber”s “Girlfriend” drops from No. 7 to No. 8. One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful” stays at No. 9, while Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” holds at No. 10.

There are no new entries into the Top 10 this week: the highest debut, B.o.B.”s “Both of Us” featuring Taylor Swift, bows at No. 18.