Goyte’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ stays No. 1 on Hot 100

Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra logs its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as it gains in radio play and sells more than 400,000 digital downloads for the week ending April 29.

In doing so, the tune becomes the first to tally three weeks of digital sales surpassing 400,000, according to Billboard.

“We Are Young” by fun. featuring Janelle Monae stays at No. 2, while Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa holds at No. 3.

Teen-oriented acts round out the top 5: The Wanted”s “Glad You Came” climbs up one spot to No. 4, while Carly Rae Jepsen scores her first top 5 hit with “Call Me Maybe.” Both acts are affiliated with Justin Bieber”s manager Scooter Braun, who seems to have the golden touch right now…as Bieber”s “Boyfriend” also stays in the Top 10, although it slips down three spots to No. 7.

Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia stays at No. 6, Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” rises one to No. 8; One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful trades places with Minaj to fall to No. 9. Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” stays at No. 10.