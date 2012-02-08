Grace Potter & the Nocturnals reveal details on new album, tour dates

02.08.12 6 years ago

Katie Hasty

Grace Potter & the Nocturnals’ upcoming fourth album is shaping up to be a concept-driven affair – at least according to the band’s eponymous frontwoman. Titled “The Lion The Beast The Beat”, the new LP – which is due out sometime this summer – will allegedly boast a more thematic flow than their previous efforts.

“I think there’s a Lion and a Beast within all of us – as humans. There’s also true goodness, and the appearance of goodness…” said Potter in a statement announcing details of the new album. “Maybe I’ve watched too much ‘Mad Men’, but I’m in love with the idea of a story with no heroes and no villains and these themes just kept creeping into all the new songs and I didn’t fight it. I decided to embrace it.” 

Song titles on the album include “Stars,” “The Divide,” “Steady,” “Parachute Heart,” “Never Go Back,” “Loneliest Soul” and the title track, with “Never Go Back” and “Loneliest Soul” having been co-written by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach 

“The way we’ve always made records is to put together a list of 30 or so songs, pick the best ones, throw them together and hope it congeals,” said Potter. “I didn’t want to do that this time. I came up with the track order before we recorded so we could really bring you in and out of these songs like scenes in a movie. I want to bring the listener into our weird fantasy and keep them there.”

The album was co-produced by Potter and Grammy-winning producer Jim Scott, who has worked with acts including The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty and the Dixie Chicks.

Before, during and after their big Coachella dates on April 14th and 21st, the band will also be embarking on a U.S. tour, part of which will see them accompanying country superstars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw on their “Brothers of the Sun” tour, which kicks off in June. Potter previously collaborated with Chesney on “You and Tequila”, the fourth single off his 2010 album “Hemingway’s Whiskey”. The track has been nominated for 2 Grammys this year, in the categories of Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Below you can find a full list of the band’s 2012 tour dates (including festival appearances), with more to be announced later:

April 12
Vail, CO
Spring Back to Vail
April 13
Las Vegas, NV
Access Showroom
*April 14
Indio, CA
Coachella Festival
*April 21
Indio, CA
Coachella Festival
May 3
New Orleans, LA
House of Blues
*May 4
New Orleans, LA
Jazz & Heritage Festival
ˆJune 2
Tampa, FL
Raymond James Stadium
ˆJune 3
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Dome
ˆJune 9
Arlington, TX
Cowboys Stadium
ˆJune 10
Kansas City, MO
Arrowhead Stadium
ˆJune 16
Philadelphia, PA
Lincoln Financial Field
ˆJune 23
Nashville, TN
LP Field
ˆJune 24
Charlotte, NC
Bank of America Stadium
ˆJune 30
Pittsburgh, PA
Heinz Field
ˆJuly 1
Cincinnati, OH
Paul Brown Stadium
ˆJuly 7
Chicago, IL
Soldier Field
ˆJuly 8
Minneapolis, MN
Target Field
ˆJuly 14
Anaheim, CA
Angels Stadium
ˆJuly 21
Denver, CO
Sports Authority Field at Mile High
ˆJuly 28
Indianapolis, IN
Lucas Oil Stadium
ˆJuly 29
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Browns Stadium
ˆAug. 11
East Rutherford, NJ
MetLife Stadium
ˆAug. 12
Landover, MD
FexEx Field
ˆAug. 18
Detroit, MI
Ford Field
ˆAug. 24
Foxborough, MA
Gillette Stadium
ˆAug. 25
Foxborough, MA
Gillette Stadium
*  Festival dates
ˆ Kenny Chesney / Tim McGraw – Brothers of the Sun stadium tour
More dates to be announced.

