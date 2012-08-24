Watch: Grace Potter & The Nocturnals see ‘Stars’ in new video

After going all “Where The Wild Things Are” on us for their dark fairy-tale like video for “Never Go Back,” Grace Potter & The Nocturnals take a much more low-key approach for the video for “Stars,” the new single from “The Lion The Beast The Beat.”

[More after the jump…]

The black-and-white performance clip lovingly surrenders to the beauty that is Potter”s blonde locks as she sings about how she cannot even stand to look up in the sky since her love left her. The video opens up at the end to reveal that the band is performing outside (actually against a green screen) and they are surrounded by thousands of stars. We’ve embedded the video below, but VH1 has an exclusive on it for the first 24 hours, so in the meantime, you can watch it here.

Following opening for Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney on the Brothers of the Sun stadium tour, the band is now headed back to their native Vermont for their second annual Grand Point North Festival, which will feature them, as well as the Avett Brothers, Galactic, Dr. Dog and the Sam Roberts Band.

Additionally, Potter wrote “My Mechanical Friend” for Tim Burton”s forthcoming animated flick, “Frankenweenie.” Her buddies The Flaming Lips appear with her on the song. “Friend” will also be on “Frankenweenie Unleashed,” the movie”s soundtrack, which comes out Sept. 25.