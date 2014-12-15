“Gracepoint” won”t get a 2nd season
According to TV Line, the limited series remake of UK's “Broadchurch” won”t be back due to low ratings. The original “Broadchurch,” however, will return for a 2nd season in January.
“Better Call Saul”s” poster unveiled
See Saul Goodman AKA Jimmy McGill at a pay phone in the middle of the desert.
WEtv orders “The Real Women of Telenovelas”
The Miami-set reality show will follow up-and-coming actresses in actors in the competitive telenovela world.
“Once Upon a Time” hits a series low
Wrapping up the “Frozen” storyline didn”t help ratings, which fell to 5.6 million viewers.
