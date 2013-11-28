Grammy Album of the Year contenders: Who will nab a nom on Dec. 6?

The holy grail of music awards for most artists is the Grammy Award for album of the year. The contenders for this year will be announced Dec. 6, with the trophy handed out Jan. 26. While Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” is pretty close to a sure bet, HitFix”s music writers highlight many other worthy contenders vying for the five spots. The eligibility period runs Oct. 1, 2012-Sept. 30, 2013, which means strong albums like Arcade Fire”s “Reflektor” or Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” won”t be up until next year.