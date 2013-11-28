Grammy Album of the Year contenders: Who will nab a nom on Dec. 6?

The holy grail of music awards for most artists is the Grammy Award for album of the year. The contenders for this year will be announced Dec. 6, with the trophy handed out Jan. 26. While Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” is pretty close to a sure bet, HitFix”s music writers highlight many other worthy contenders vying for the five spots. The eligibility period runs Oct. 1, 2012-Sept. 30, 2013, which means strong albums like Arcade Fire”s “Reflektor” or Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” won”t be up until next year.
I can not make easily predictionj for the Nomination of Grammy album .
[nitricmaxmuscle-blog.tumblr.com]
If RAM and Modern Vampires of the City doesn’t get nominations, Grammys will be a shame. Those 2 has the critic and audience support. Just wait and see the top 10 list of end of the year.
You should know by now the Grammys do not follow what’s approved by the critics (rare exception 2010’s The Suburbs but everyone liked that album… although Kanye wasn’t even nominated… and that album had oodles of critical praise). With that said I agree with you about RAM and MVOTC and if Good Kid, m.A.A.d City doesn’t win best rap album I’ll be livid.