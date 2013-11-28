Grammy Album of the Year contenders: Who will nab a nom on Dec. 6?

#Justin Timberlake #Eminem #Drake
, and 11.28.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

The holy grail of music awards for most artists is the Grammy Award for album of the year. The contenders for this year will be announced Dec. 6, with the trophy handed out Jan. 26. While Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” is pretty close to a sure bet,  HitFix”s music writers highlight many other worthy contenders vying for the five spots. The eligibility period runs Oct. 1, 2012-Sept. 30, 2013, which means strong albums like Arcade Fire”s “Reflektor” or Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” won”t be up until next year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Eminem#Drake
TAGSAlbum Of The Yearcivil warsDAVID BOWIEDrakeEminemgrammy awards 2014JUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKacey MusgravesKayne West

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP