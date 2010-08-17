Grammy Award nominations to be announced during Dec. 1 primetime special

For the third consecutive year, the Grammy nominations will be announced via a primetime CBS special. On Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET, CBS will air “The Grammy Nominations Concert Live-Countdown to Music”s Biggest Night” as nominations in several key categories, including album, record, song and best new artist of the years, will be announced. There will also be appearances by past winners and potential nominees. Previous performers have included John Mayer, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift.

The Grammys” governing body, The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, started the primetime special in 2008 as a way to build excitement for the Grammy ceremony, which follows a few months later. Ratings for the nominations show haven”t been through the roof, but have been enough for CBS and NARAS to continue the effort. Additionally, artists are happy to get one more chance in front of the record-buying public (all five of them) during the holiday season. Word on who is performing will come shortly. It also must have worked as this year’s Grammy Awards had the best ratings in years.

The 53rd annual Grammy Award will air live from Los Angeles” Staples Center on Feb. 13, 2011.

In the meantime, it’s not too early to start thinking about whom you believe should be nominated for album of the year: I’d stay early favorites include Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs,” Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now,” and Eminem’s “Recovery.” Who would you like to see nominated?

