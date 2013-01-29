Grammy Awards 2013: Handicapping Best Pop Vocal Album

As the Feb. 10 55th annual Grammy Awards edge closer, we”re analyzing a category a day. Today, we look at Best Pop Vocal Album.

The nominees are:

Kelly Clarkson – “Stronger”

Florence and the Machine – “Ceremonials”

Fun. – “Some Nights”?

Maroon 5 – “Overexposed”

Pink – “The Truth About Love”



WHO”S MISSING: Though the slate is very impressive, Justin Bieber”s manager, Scooter Braun, felt the Grammys were definitely in error by not including “Believe” in this grouping, and there”s a case to be made for One Direction”s “Up All Night,” which was also unceremoniously ignored. Also left out this year, Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk.”

THE PLAYERS: The Grammy voters seemingly forgot about female artists when it came to the general album of the year category and it”s easy to see how much of a failing that was when you consider how strong “Ceremonials,” “Stronger” and “The Truth About Love” are. But the strength of the albums here (including the three that are missing and could have easily replaced any of the ones nominated) show how strong pop is after a number of years of laying fallow.

THE ODDS: Conventional wisdom would be to go with fun.”s “Some Nights” since it is the only collection here also up for album of the year, but I”m breaking with that. Kelly Clarkson is really beloved. Plus, she was just in people”s faces singing live at the Inauguration. All five of the albums are strong and deserving.



THE WINNER: Kelly Clarkson, “Stronger”

