Grammy Awards 2013: Handicapping Best R&B Performance

As the Feb. 10 55th annual Grammy Awards edge closer, we”re analyzing a category a day. Today, we look at Best R&B Performance.



Best R&B Performance Nominees:

Estelle – “Thank You”

Robert Glasper Experiment feat. Ledisi -“Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B.)

Luke James – “I Want You”

Miguel – “Adorn”

Usher – “Climax”



THE PLAYERS: Robert Glasper Experiment is the critical darling here, but that will only get “Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B.)” so far, despite it being a beautiful, jazzy track. Estelle”s “Thank You” is slinky and sassy, but not exceptional. Luke James is a newcomer who looks like he has a great future ahead of him if “I Want You” is any indication. Usher”s “Climax” is a beautiful, heartbreaking song about a couple who has passed their shelf life. Miguel”s sultry, sexy “Adorn” is the marathon runner of the bunch.

THE ODDS: The odds are “Adorn,” at least 20-1. Twenty is the number of weeks the song has topped Billboard”s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, setting a record for the tally. The song appeals to a wide demo, which will also help in the voting. Plus, Miguel”s nominations in the general categories will also give him a boost. The wildcard? If people reflexively vote for Usher because they like him and like “Climax.”

THE WINNER: Miguel, “Adorn.”

Previous Predictions:

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best New Artist