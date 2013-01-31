Grammy Awards 2013: Handicapping Best Rock Song

#Bruce Springsteen #Jack White
01.31.13 6 years ago 2 Comments

As the Feb. 10 55th annual Grammy Awards edge closer, we”re analyzing a category a day. Today, we look at Best Rock Song.

Best Rock Song Nominees:
Jack White – “Freedom at 21”
Mumford & Sons – “I Will Wait”
The Black Keys – “Lonely Boy”
Muse – “Madness”
Bruce Springsteen – “We Take Care of Our Own”

THE PLAYERS: When I think of songs from Jack White”s “Blunderbuss,” “Freedom at 21” doesn”t immediately come to mind as the first choice for the rock song category, but this is how it works: in an effort to get as many nominations as possible, labels submit different songs for different categories because a song can”t be nominated in different genres. For example, the same song can”t be up for best rock song and best R&B song. The exceptions are record and song of the year in the general category.  Anyway, I”m not sure why the Grammy voters went with “Freedom At 21” instead of “16 Saltines” or “Love Interruption,” as there aren”t other song categories for those.

THE ODDS: Even though he”s never won an album of the year Grammy, Springsteen has dominated the rock categories, including winning best rock song four times since the category was added in 1992. White also won previously for the White Stripes’  “Seven Nation Army.”  The Black Keys were nominated in 2011 for “Tighten Up,” the same year Mumford & Sons lost for “Little Lion Man.”  M&S was also nominated last year in this category for “The Cave.” Muse was also up in 2011 for “Resistance” (Interestingly, the band won best rock album that year, but lost best rock song). So you have a lot of vets in this category, but the odds are in Springsteen”s favor, given the Grammy”s older votership, the topical nature of the song, and the fact that he opened last year”s show with the song and is this year”s MusiCares Person of the Year recipient.

THE WINNER: Bruce Springsteen, “We Take Care of Our Own.”

PREVIOUS PREDICTIONS:

Best R&B Performance
Best Pop Vocal Performance
Best New Artist

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen#Jack White
TAGS55th Annual Grammy AwardsBest rock songblack keysBRUCE SPRINGSTEENgrammy awards 2013jack whiteMUMFORD AND SONSmuse

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP