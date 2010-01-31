Grammy Awards drinking game: Clive Davis, Taylor Swift and MJ

Take a drink when:
- Lady GaGa changes costumes — change your glass
- Taylor Swift wins anything — take a shot, then act surprised you took a shot
- A country artist thanks God — toast to your favorite entity
- Anyone thanks Rick Rubin or Clive Davis — drink, then pat yourself on the back
- Name-checks Haiti — donate the amount of money you think it cost you to drink
- Michael Jackson mentions, tributes, memories — Moon Walk as you drink
- Any pans that include Taylor Swift and Kanye West in the same sweep — drink, then swear you won’t do it again
- Camera shots of Kings of Leon — put on a white Hanes tee and spill some on it
- Any winners chewing gum, wearing sunglasses as they accept an award — chew some in solidarity, slap your own sunglasses off in embarrassment
- Presenters read their lines awkwardly, stilted… at this point, we’re just trying to get you drunk
- Black Eyed Peas anything — drink, then wish you were dead
