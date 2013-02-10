Grammy Awards: Mumford & Sons movie and Rihanna win video categories

LOS ANGELES — In the first two awards issued today for the 55th annual Grammy Awards, two of the biggest nominees from the night already run away with wins. The clip for Rihanna’s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris won Best Short Form Music Video, while “Big Easy Express” — featuring Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show — earned Best Long Form Music Video.

The former was directed by Melina Matsoukas with Juliette Larth & Ben Sullivan as its producers. Rihanna, however, wasn’t on hand to accept the award, which made its bow first at 1:10 p.m. PST. The pop superstar is probably busy getting ready for the big show tonight.

Director Emmett Malloy was around for his honors helming “Big Easy Express,” which followed the Mumfords, Edward Sharpe and Old Crow around on their short stint touring from a locomotive around the South and Southwest United States.

“Thank you to the bands for letting us join a pretty remarkable trip that will be etched in my head forever,” Mallow said in his acceptance. “The country we live in, I’ve never seen so beautifully than on a train.”

Malloy was also keenly aware but thankful that he got his prize early, when fewer eyes were watching, as he thanked his family for coming to the pre-tel ceremony to “to support it like its the real deal.”

Rihanna was up against short vids from Foster The People, Watch the Throne, M.I.A. and Woodkid for her honor. The dramatic clip seemed to have more of a story line to it than some of the other nominees except “Houdini,” but maybe its just that drama wins over comedy here this year.

The competition against “Big Easy Express” included films from Sade, Esperanza Spalding, Tegan & Sara and U2, with the latter having the star power of Davis Guggenheim behind the camera. Perhaps the Mumfords-led win is indicative of more big wins to come?