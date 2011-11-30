Complete list of 2012 Grammy nominees: Adele, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kanye West and more

#Katy Perry #Adele #J. Cole #Nicki Minaj #Kanye West
11.30.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

Adele, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and the Foo Fighters were announced as Album of the Year nominees at tonight’s Grammy Nominations concert, a one-hour event featuring performances by a star-studded assortment of big-name artists at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater.

Here’s a full rundown of nominees in the major categories:

Album Of The Year:

 21- Adele

Wasting Light- Foo Fighters

Born This Way- Lady Gaga

Doo-Wops & Hooligans – Bruno Mars

Loud – Rihanna

Record Of The Year:

“Rolling In The Deep” – Adele

“Holocene” – Bon Iver

“Grenade” – Bruno Mars

“The Cave” – Mumford & Sons

“Firework” – Katy Perry

Best New Artist:

The Band Perry

Bon Iver

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Skrillex

Song Of The Year:

“All Of The Lights” – Jeff Bhasker, Malik Jones, Warren Trotter & Kanye West, songwriters

(Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie)

“The Cave” – Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford & Country Winston, songwriters (Mumford & Sons)

“Grenade” – Brody Brown, Claude Kelly, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars & Andrew Wyatt,

songwriters (Bruno Mars)

“Holocene” – Justin Vernon, songwriter (Bon Iver)

“Rolling In The Deep” – Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters (Adele)

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Someone Like You” – Adele 

“Yoü And I” – Lady Gaga 

“Grenade” – Bruno Mars 

“Firework” – Katy Perry

“F***in’ Perfect” – Pink 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Body And Soul” – Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse

“Dearest” – The Black Keys

“Paradise” – Coldplay 

“Pumped Up Kicks” – Foster The People 

“Moves Like Jagger” – Maroon 5 & Christina Aguilera 

Best Dance Recording:

“Raise Your Weapon” – Deadmau5 & Greta Svabo Bech

“Barbra Streisand” – Duck Sauce

“Sunshine” – David Guetta & Avicii

“Call Your Girlfriend” – Robyn

“Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites” – Skrillex

“Save The World” – Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock Performance:

“Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall” – Coldplay

“Down By The Water” – The Decemberists

“Walk” – Foo Fighters

“The Cave” – Mumford & Sons

“Lotus Flower” – Radiohead

Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance:

“On The Backs Of Angels” – Dream Theater

“White Limo” – Foo Fighters

“Curl Of The Burl”- Mastodon

“Public Enemy No. 1” – Megadeth

“Blood In My Eyes”- Sum 41

Best Rock Album:

Rock ‘N’ Roll Party Honoring Les Paul- Jeff Beck

Wasting Light- Foo Fighters

Come Around Sundown- Kings Of Leon

I’m With You- Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Whole Love- Wilco

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver- Bon Iver

Codes And Keys- Death Cab For Cutie

Torches- Foster The People

Circuital – My Morning Jacket

The King Of Limbs- Radiohead

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Sometimes I Cry” – Eric Benét

“Fool For You” – Cee Lo Green & Melanie Fiona

“Radio Message” – R. Kelly

“Good Man” – Raphael Saadiq

“Surrender” – Betty Wright & The Roots

Best R&B Album:

F.A.M.E.- Chris Brown

Second Chance – El DeBarge

Love Letter – R. Kelly

Pieces Of Me- Ledisi

Kelly- Kelly Price

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:

“Party” – Beyoncé & André 3000 

“I’m On One” – DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne

“I Need A Doctor” – Dr. Dre, Eminem & Skylar Grey

“What’s My Name?” – Rihanna & Drake

“Motivation” – Kelly Rowland & Lil Wayne

“All Of The Lights” – Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie

Best Rap Performance:

“Look At Me Now” – Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes

“Otis” – Jay-Z & Kanye West

“The Show Goes On” – Lupe Fiasco

“Moment 4 Life” – Nicki Minaj & Drake

“Black And Yellow” – Wiz Khalifa

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Dirt Road Anthem” – Jason Aldean

“I’m Gonna Love You Through It” – Martina McBride         

“Honey Bee” – Blake Shelton

“Mean” – Taylor Swift

“Mama’s Song” – Carrie Underwood

Best Country Song:

“Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” – Jim Collins & David Lee Murphy, songwriters (Thompson Square)

“God Gave Me You” – Dave Barnes, songwriter (Blake Shelton)

“Just Fishin'” – Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell & Ed Hill, songwriters (Trace Adkins)

“Mean” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Threaten Me With Heaven” – Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Will Owsley & Dillon O’Brian, songwriters (Vince Gill)

“You And Tequila” – Matraca Berg & Deana Carter, songwriters (Kenny Chesney Featuring Grace Potter)

Best Americana Album:

Emotional Jukebox- Linda Chorney

Pull Up Some Dust And Sit Down- Ry Cooder

Hard Bargain- Emmylou Harris

Ramble At The Ryman- Levon Helm

Blessed- Lucinda Williams

Best Blues Album:

Low Country Blues – Gregg Allman

Roadside Attractions- Marcia Ball

Man In Motion- Warren Haynes

The Reflection – Keb’Mo’

Revelator- Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album:

Barton Hollow- The Civil Wars

I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive- Steve Earle

Helplessness Blues- Fleet Foxes

Ukulele Songs- Eddie Vedder

The Harrow & The Harvest- Gillian Welch

You can check the official Grammy website for a full list of nominees in all 78 categories.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Adele#J. Cole#Nicki Minaj#Kanye West
TAGSadelebon iverBRUNO MARSgrammy awardsGrammy Awards 2011grammy nominationsJ. COLEKanye WestKATY PERRYMumford & SonsMUMFORD AND SONSNicki MinajSKRILLEXthe band perry

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP