Complete list of 2012 Grammy nominees: Adele, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kanye West and more

Adele, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and the Foo Fighters were announced as Album of the Year nominees at tonight’s Grammy Nominations concert, a one-hour event featuring performances by a star-studded assortment of big-name artists at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater.
Here’s a full rundown of nominees in the major categories:
Album Of The Year:
21- Adele
Wasting Light- Foo Fighters
Born This Way- Lady Gaga
Doo-Wops & Hooligans – Bruno Mars
Loud – Rihanna
Record Of The Year:
“Rolling In The Deep” – Adele
“Holocene” – Bon Iver
“Grenade” – Bruno Mars
“The Cave” – Mumford & Sons
“Firework” – Katy Perry
Best New Artist:
The Band Perry
Bon Iver
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Skrillex
Song Of The Year:
“All Of The Lights” – Jeff Bhasker, Malik Jones, Warren Trotter & Kanye West, songwriters
(Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie)
“The Cave” – Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford & Country Winston, songwriters (Mumford & Sons)
“Grenade” – Brody Brown, Claude Kelly, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars & Andrew Wyatt,
songwriters (Bruno Mars)
“Holocene” – Justin Vernon, songwriter (Bon Iver)
“Rolling In The Deep” – Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters (Adele)
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Someone Like You” – Adele
“Yoü And I” – Lady Gaga
“Grenade” – Bruno Mars
“Firework” – Katy Perry
“F***in’ Perfect” – Pink
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Body And Soul” – Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse
“Dearest” – The Black Keys
“Paradise” – Coldplay
“Pumped Up Kicks” – Foster The People
“Moves Like Jagger” – Maroon 5 & Christina Aguilera
Best Dance Recording:
“Raise Your Weapon” – Deadmau5 & Greta Svabo Bech
“Barbra Streisand” – Duck Sauce
“Sunshine” – David Guetta & Avicii
“Call Your Girlfriend” – Robyn
“Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites” – Skrillex
“Save The World” – Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock Performance:
“Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall” – Coldplay
“Down By The Water” – The Decemberists
“Walk” – Foo Fighters
“The Cave” – Mumford & Sons
“Lotus Flower” – Radiohead
Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance:
“On The Backs Of Angels” – Dream Theater
“White Limo” – Foo Fighters
“Curl Of The Burl”- Mastodon
“Public Enemy No. 1” – Megadeth
“Blood In My Eyes”- Sum 41
Best Rock Album:
Rock ‘N’ Roll Party Honoring Les Paul- Jeff Beck
Wasting Light- Foo Fighters
Come Around Sundown- Kings Of Leon
I’m With You- Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Whole Love- Wilco
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver- Bon Iver
Codes And Keys- Death Cab For Cutie
Torches- Foster The People
Circuital – My Morning Jacket
The King Of Limbs- Radiohead
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Sometimes I Cry” – Eric Benét
“Fool For You” – Cee Lo Green & Melanie Fiona
“Radio Message” – R. Kelly
“Good Man” – Raphael Saadiq
“Surrender” – Betty Wright & The Roots
Best R&B Album:
F.A.M.E.- Chris Brown
Second Chance – El DeBarge
Love Letter – R. Kelly
Pieces Of Me- Ledisi
Kelly- Kelly Price
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:
“Party” – Beyoncé & André 3000
“I’m On One” – DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne
“I Need A Doctor” – Dr. Dre, Eminem & Skylar Grey
“What’s My Name?” – Rihanna & Drake
“Motivation” – Kelly Rowland & Lil Wayne
“All Of The Lights” – Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie
Best Rap Performance:
“Look At Me Now” – Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes
“Otis” – Jay-Z & Kanye West
“The Show Goes On” – Lupe Fiasco
“Moment 4 Life” – Nicki Minaj & Drake
“Black And Yellow” – Wiz Khalifa
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Dirt Road Anthem” – Jason Aldean
“I’m Gonna Love You Through It” – Martina McBride
“Honey Bee” – Blake Shelton
“Mean” – Taylor Swift
“Mama’s Song” – Carrie Underwood
Best Country Song:
“Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” – Jim Collins & David Lee Murphy, songwriters (Thompson Square)
“God Gave Me You” – Dave Barnes, songwriter (Blake Shelton)
“Just Fishin'” – Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell & Ed Hill, songwriters (Trace Adkins)
“Mean” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Threaten Me With Heaven” – Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Will Owsley & Dillon O’Brian, songwriters (Vince Gill)
“You And Tequila” – Matraca Berg & Deana Carter, songwriters (Kenny Chesney Featuring Grace Potter)
Best Americana Album:
Emotional Jukebox- Linda Chorney
Pull Up Some Dust And Sit Down- Ry Cooder
Hard Bargain- Emmylou Harris
Ramble At The Ryman- Levon Helm
Blessed- Lucinda Williams
Best Blues Album:
Low Country Blues – Gregg Allman
Roadside Attractions- Marcia Ball
Man In Motion- Warren Haynes
The Reflection – Keb’Mo’
Revelator- Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Folk Album:
Barton Hollow- The Civil Wars
I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive- Steve Earle
Helplessness Blues- Fleet Foxes
Ukulele Songs- Eddie Vedder
The Harrow & The Harvest- Gillian Welch
You can check the official Grammy website for a full list of nominees in all 78 categories.
Mumford & Sons got screwed
Why because they didn’t get an Album of the Year nom?
How so Ashy? Ceggertsen: they weren’t eligible for album of the year: “Sigh No More” is too old.
(Y)
How can a partial list be a “complete” list. Good thing the official website has the “FULL” list of ALL categories like a “COMPLETE” list should.
Kirk – the complete list of all 78 categories wasn’t released in an easily-formattable document by the Academy, which is why we simply included a link to the rest of the categories at the bottom of the page for those who were interested.
Foo Fighters deserver *every* one of those this year. Hands down their best album to date and the dvd was amazing. They’ll walk away with their place cemented as the best post 90s rock band and one of the few who can still put out an amazing album in the age of shuffle/skip.