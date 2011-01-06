Grammy Nominees album features Cee Lo, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Eminem

Need to catch up on the year in pop music? A great way is through the “2011 Grammy Nominees” album, which comes out Jan. 25 on Jive Records

Each year, the Recording Academy, the folks who bring you the Grammys, link with a different major label, to release the collection which highlights songs nominated for the upcoming Grammy Awards. A part of the proceeds of the album sales goes to the Recording Academy”s two charitable organizations, MusiCares and the Grammy Foundation.

[More after the jump…]

This year”s 19-track sampler is extremely pop oriented, featuring most of the record and song of the year nominees: a very noticeable exception is record of the year nominee, “Empire State of Mind,” from Jay-Z and Alicia Keys (the label licenses the tracks from the other labels, so a record company or artist can decide not to participate for whatever reason). Also missing are any contributions from any of the acts nominated for best new artist: Justin Bieber, Drake,Florence & the Machine,Mumford & Sons and Esperanza Spalding.

The 53rd Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on CBS on Feb. 13.a

2011 GRAMMY Nominees Album Tracklist:



1. CEE LO GREEN

“Forget You”

Record Of The Year

Song Of The Year



2. B.o.B FEAT. BRUNO MARS

“Nothin’ On You”

Record Of The Year



3. KATY PERRY FEAT. SNOOP DOGG

“California Gurls”

Album Of The Year



4. LADY GAGA FEAT. BEYONCÉ

“Telephone”

Album Of The Year



5. EMINEM FEAT. RIHANNA

“Love The Way You Lie”

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Song Of The Year



6. LADY ANTEBELLUM

“Need You Now”

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Song Of The Year



7. ARCADE FIRE

“Ready To Start”

Album Of The Year



8. ADAM LAMBERT

“Whataya Want From Me”

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance



9. JOHN MAYER

“Half Of My Heart” (with Taylor Swift)

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance



10. MICHAEL BUBLÉ

“Haven’t Met You Yet”

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance



11. BRUNO MARS

“Just The Way You Are”

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance



12. MICHAEL JACKSON

“This Is It”

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance



13. RAY LAMONTAGNE and the PARIAH DOGS

“Beg Steal Or Borrow”

Song Of The Year



14. MIRANDA LAMBERT

“The House That Built Me”

Song Of The Year



15. SADE

“Babyfather”

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals



16. PARAMORE

“The Only Exception”

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals



17. TRAIN

“Hey, Soul Sister” (Live)

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals



18. MAROON 5

“Misery”

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals



19. GLEE CAST

“Don’t Stop Believin'” (Regionals Version)

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

[More after the jump…]