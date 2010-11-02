Grammy winner Adele reveals details about new album, ’21’

Last week we gave a preview of Adele”s new album, now we can give you more details. “21” will come out Feb. 22. The name reflects that age the now 22-year old Adele was when she wrote the bulk of the album. Fans of the two-time Grammy winner will recall that her Sony debut was titled “19.” We”re sensing a theme.

Adele recorded the new set in Malibu and London, working with producers and songwriters Rick Rubin, Paul Epworth, Ryan Tedder Dan Wilson and Fraser T. Smith.

As we reported here, first single, “Rolling in the Deep,” was influenced by Adele”s new-found love for Wanda Jackson. The video, directed by Sam Brown, will debut in December.



http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js