Grammy winner Adele reveals details about new album, ’21’

#Adele
11.02.10 8 years ago

Last week we gave a preview of Adele”s new album, now we can give you more details.  “21” will come out Feb. 22. The name reflects that age the now 22-year old Adele was when she wrote the bulk of the album. Fans of the two-time Grammy winner will recall that her Sony debut was titled “19.” We”re sensing a theme.

Adele recorded the new set in Malibu and London, working with producers and songwriters Rick Rubin, Paul Epworth, Ryan Tedder Dan Wilson and Fraser T. Smith.

As we reported here, first single, “Rolling in the Deep,” was influenced by Adele”s new-found love for Wanda Jackson. The video, directed by Sam Brown, will debut in December.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele
TAGS1922adelegrammyRick RubinRyan Tedder

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP