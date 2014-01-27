Grammy wins likely to boost album sales for Daft Punk and Kacey Musgraves

Last night”s Grammy Awards, which averaged 29.03 million viewers, could help increase sales by more than 100% for Daft Punk, Kacey Musgraves, Pink and Sara Bareilles. This week’s final numbers will be released by Nielsen SoundScan on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

According to Billboard, label sources believe that Daft Punk”s Album of the Year win for “Random Access Memories” and Record of the Year win for “Get Lucky” will bring a significant sales boost to both the album and song. Last week, “Random Access Memories” sold 4,000 copies.

Best Country Album winner Kacey Musgraves is anticipated to sell around 9,000 copies of “Same Trailer Different Park,” up from 4,000 last week. The relative newcomer beat out category favorites Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton.

Even though they didn”t walk away with Grammys, both Pink and Sara Bareilles impressed audiences with their performances and nominations in major categories. Pink’s “The Truth About Love” and Bareilles’ “The Blessed Unrest” could each sell about 8,500 copies, respectively a 125% and 250% gain. Pink’s “Just Give Me a Reason,” which was up for Song of the Year, is expected to sell around 40,000 copies, up from 19,000 last week (+130%).