Grammys 2014: Daft Punk to perform with Pharrell, Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers

Daft Punk won’t be alone when they perform at this year’s Grammys.

The “Get Lucky” hit-makers will be joined on-stage by Pharrell, Stevie Wonder and guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers at the January 26 ceremony, Pitchfork has confirmed. The new was first spilled by drummer Omar Hakim, who contributed to the duo’s 2013 album “Random Access Memories” and will also be performing at the big show.

Daft Punk are nominated for a total of five Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Get Lucky.” LL Cool J is set to host the show, with other featured performers to include Kendrick Lamar with Imagine Dragons, Pink and Nate Ruess and Merle Haggard, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Blake Shelton.



The 56th Annual Grammy Awards airs Jan. 26 at 8 PM on CBS.

