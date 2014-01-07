Grammys 2014: Lorde, Katy Perry, Robin Thicke and Metallica to perform

Lorde, Katy Perry, Robin Thicke and Metallica have all been added to the lineup for the 56th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Jan. 26. Much like the recently reported Daft Punk, Stevie Wonder, Pharrell and Niles Rodgers Grammy performance , both Thicke and Metallica will be joined on stage by special guests.

The “Blurred Lines” singer will perform alongside Grammy-winning rock band Chicago, while Metallica will perform with Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang, the Grammy Cultural Ambassador to China. The metal legends have not performed at the Grammys since 1991.

Lorde will make her Grammy Awards debut, following the performance of her hit “Royals” at the “Grammys Nomination Concert Live.” Her Song of the Year category competitor Perry — who is nominated for “Roar” — will perform for the first time since her 2012 appearance.

As previously announced, rapper Kendrick Lamar will be accompanied by Imagine Dragons, P!nk will be joined by fun.’s Nate Ruess and country veterans Merle Haggard, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Blake Shelton will team up for a special performance.

The Grammy Awards airs live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Jan. 26 at 8 PM on CBS.