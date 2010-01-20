Grammys to pay tribute to Michael Jackson in 3-D

The Grammys will go all “Avatar” this year with a 3-D tribute to Michael Jackson during the Jan. 31 ceremony.

Past Grammy winners Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, Carrie Underwood and Usher will salute the King of Pop and will sing “Earth Song” accompanied by Jackson”s voice.

The performance will incorporate a 3-D short for “Earth Song,” created originally for the “This is It” tour.

We”re of two minds about this. On one hand, it is entirely appropriate for the Grammys to salute Jackson. He holds the record for the most Grammys won by an artist in a single night (that would be in 1985 for “Thriller”) and that alone deserves recognition.

On the other hand, Jackson passed more than seven months ago. At some point, the special tributes simply become a ratings grabber. The Grammys get bragging rights to broadcasting footage that has not been seen before. They’re to be commended for coming up with something new, but devoting this much time to Jackson seems, for lack of a better word, like overkill and a commercial for the “This is It” DVD, which, conveniently, comes out Jan. 26. Plus, how many of us think “Earth Song” when we think Michael Jackson? Show of hands? There are so many artists and genres up for Grammys that never get any airtime. Why not devote that time to someone nominated for an award this year? (Yeah, we know how naive that sounds).

If you’re watching from home, you can still join in the fun.Starting Sunday, Jan. 24 viewers can pick up free 3-D glasses at Target. Even better, the audience at Staples Center, where the Grammys are held, will also be wearing 3-D glasses. We can”t wait to see Dave Matthews and Beyonce sporting the dorky specs.

