Grammys to pay tribute to Michael Jackson in 3-D

The Grammys will go all “Avatar” this year with a 3-D tribute to Michael Jackson during the Jan. 31 ceremony.
Past Grammy winners Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, Carrie Underwood and Usher will salute the King of Pop and will sing “Earth Song” accompanied by Jackson”s voice.
The performance will incorporate a 3-D short for “Earth Song,” created originally for the “This is It” tour.
We”re of two minds about this. On one hand, it is entirely appropriate for the Grammys to salute Jackson. He holds the record for the most Grammys won by an artist in a single night (that would be in 1985 for “Thriller”) and that alone deserves recognition.
On the other hand, Jackson passed more than seven months ago. At some point, the special tributes simply become a ratings grabber. The Grammys get bragging rights to broadcasting footage that has not been seen before. They’re to be commended for coming up with something new, but devoting this much time to Jackson seems, for lack of a better word, like overkill and a commercial for the “This is It” DVD, which, conveniently, comes out Jan. 26. Plus, how many of us think “Earth Song” when we think Michael Jackson? Show of hands? There are so many artists and genres up for Grammys that never get any airtime. Why not devote that time to someone nominated for an award this year? (Yeah, we know how naive that sounds).
If you’re watching from home, you can still join in the fun.Starting Sunday, Jan. 24 viewers can pick up free 3-D glasses at Target. Even better, the audience at Staples Center, where the Grammys are held, will also be wearing 3-D glasses. We can”t wait to see Dave Matthews and Beyonce sporting the dorky specs.
Hater.
If anyone deserve such accolade, it is Michael Jackson. He saved the music industry in the ’80s. They should rename the Grammys after him.
Go away hater!!!
Enough Michail Jackson. I am so sick of the tributes. It is ridiculous.
Ummm,his fans like myself think of Michael Jackson when hear “Earth Song”. But then again that’s because his fans appreciate his humanatarian legacy as well as his artistic legacy.
What I find interesting is that the media who tore apart Michael Jackson for years treated his death as a horrific shock. There was no mention of remorse on the part of the media (that I’m aware of); memorializing him after his death was obviously the best way to get the highest ratings. Michael was a genious, and obviously extremely troubled. Money and ratings were obviously more important than the extreme mental, emotional, psychological & financial damage they caused Michael. I’m not a Jackson fanatic, just an American citizen remembering when NEWS was reported objectively. Yes, I’m that old.
He deserves even more tributes!! There is no one who can measure up to him, he will always be the Grammy Legend!!! His songs had meanings to them, the so called artists today, just aren’t good. MJ is the only reason to watch the Grammy’s!!!!