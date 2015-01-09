‘Grand Budapest’ dominates BAFTA as ‘Selma’ snub raises Oscar red flags

The most important thing to consider when looking at the 2015 BAFTA Awards nominations is that the voting process is actually (mostly) the opposite of the Academy Awards. For the Best Film and acting categories, the entire membership can vote on the nominations and winners. Other honors, such as Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Director, Editing, Make-Up & Hair, Original Music, Production Design, Sound, and Special Visual Effects, are determined completely by their respective branches. That means, for the most part, that the BAFTA nominations are a reflection of broad support in the top five races. Keep that in mind.
The Oscars, on the other hand, are determined by branches first except for Best Picture. The final awards are then voted on by the entire membership except for a select number of categories. The BAFTAs are important because many see them as more in line with how the Academy membership votes than some of the large guilds like SAG (not that the acting powerhouse isn't important). Taking all that into account, this morning's BAFTA announcement featured a number of surprises that could also be reflected in Thursday's Oscar nominations.
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” was always going to do well, but dominate?
Wes Anderson's critical and box office hit not only led the field with 11 nominations, but earned key Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and, in a major surprise, Best Actor honors for Ralph Fiennes. It's unlikely that Fiennes repeats his BAFTA nod with an Oscar one, but Editing (a branch vote) was the most telling. The Scott Rudin production could also land the most Oscar nods next week and an Anderson nod for Best Director isn't out of the question either.
Steve Carell falls to Supporting Actor
Speaking to an Oscar consultant right after the nominations were revealed, this was the first thing they noticed. Sony Classics' campaign for Carell has purposely been in lead and he earned a SAG nod in the equivalent category. Surprisingly, the BAFTA membership decided on their own that it was supporting. The Academy has also been known to put actors in categories their studios didn't prefer. Most notably, Kate Winslet in lead actress for “The Reader” in 2009. Could this be a sign of things to come?
“Nightcrawler's” support isn't a mirage
The Dan Gilroy drama earned four nominations including Actor (Jake Gyllenhaal), Original Screenplay, Editing and, the big one, Supporting Actress for Rene Russo. Don't be surprised if the stealth Oscar candidate knocks out an expected nominee on Thursday morning.
“Selma's” snub isn't a joke
Everyone who has seen “Selma” from critic to moviegoers generally feels it's a major Oscar player. Unfortunately, this is now the third time a major organization has snubbed Ava DuVernay's drama following the SAG Awards in December and the PGA last week. Those organizations didn't receive screeners for “Selma,” but considering the number of key British talent involved, including stars David Oyelowo and Tom Wilkinson, it's a huge red flag for Paramount and the film's producers.
No Director nomination for “The Imitation Game”
“The Imitation Game” earned nine nominations, which put it just behind “Grand Budapest” (11), “Birdman” and “The Theory of Everything” (10 each). However, the fact that director Morten Tyldum didn't earn a nomination is curious. Considering that many expect the film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, the fact that he lost out to James Marsh (“Theory”), Wes Anderson (“Grand Budapest”) and newcomer Damien Chazelle (“Whiplash”) is telling. If Tyldum comes up short with the DGA nods on Tuesday and without an Oscar nomination on Thursday, it will be hard to see “Imitation” pulling off an “Argo”-like upset to win it all.
Amy Adams might just be a red herring… or not
With word that Jennifer Aniston's performance in “Cake” didn't qualify for this year's nominations, many assumed Marion Cotillard would fill the fifth slot for her work in either “The Immigrant” or “Two Days, One Night” (a Foreign Language Film nominee). Instead, the “Big Eyes” star surprised to fill out the field. Tim Burton's biopic has received mostly mixed reviews, but perhaps it plays better on screener than anyone thought? Maybe it's Aniston who is really the Best Actress red herring…
“Mr. Turner” comes up almost empty
One of the biggest surprises was that “Mr. Turner's” four nominations were all in the below the line categories of Make Up & Hair, Cinematography, Production Design and Costume Design. Forget Mike Leigh or Timothy Spall being overlooked, the movie didn't even make the cut for Best British Film. Yikes.
“Pride” and “Paddington” find some local love
The critically acclaimed civil rights dramedy “Pride” didn't succeed at the box office stateside, but it was a comparable hit in the UK and BAFTA didn't forget, awarding it with three nods including Best British Film and a Supporting Actress nomination for Imelda Staunton. “Paddington,” on the other hand, has been a smash overseas taking in $47 million in the UK alone (comparably, “Interstellar” has earned just $31 million). The movie is also pretty much beloved by anyone who sees it and that affection led to two nods, Best British Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Other notable observations:
– “How To Train Your Dragon 2” didn't make the Animated Film cut while “Big Hero 6,” which hasn't even been released in the UK yet, did. Ouch.
– “Birdman,” “Boyhood” and “The Theory of Everything” pretty much earned what everyone expected them to. No bump in the road to Oscar here.
– “American Sniper's” Adapted Screenplay nomination is another sign a similar recognition is coming from the Academy.
– “Big Eyes” earned a Production Design nod over expected nominee “Into the Woods.”
– Even with a largely British cast, “Unbroken” was completely snubbed.
What did you think of this year's BAFTA nominations, share your thoughts below.
Those are indeed the takeaways. Especially surprised about Mr. Turner, which I thought could surprise with the Oscars. Is it in trouble even in screenplay? Due to eligibility rules, we can’t look to WGA for answers.
I smelt trouble for Selma back in the very first round of guild noms (and left a comment to prove it). The screener issue might not matter for a film as eye catching as Wolf of Wall Street, but this movie needed momentum. The ever-socially-conscious Academy may come to the rescue, even for Ana DeVernay, but it will not be winning best picture.
So if you’re Paramount, what do you do? You have a film on your hands with real awards potential, but it won’t be ready in time for guild screeners. Events in the news make it incredibly topical. Do you hold on to it for a year, and play the Oscar game when you have the resources? Or do you release it now because it’s timely, may start a conversation, and hopefully fill seats? Glad it wasn’t up to me.
Nice to see Interstellar here, PARTICULARLY for cinematography. Also congrats for X-Men f/x team.
Ever since they switched everything to become another Oscar prediction stop in the road I lost interest and respect in these people…Everything is so obvious now with them.
I do wish the Academy would decide this too when it comes to Carrell, would much rather see him in Supporting where he also belongs and see Robert Duvall in that awful movie far away from this race. I bet that campaign is regretting the Lead Actor choice they made months ago because right now that seems to be the easy way to go.
Also, Meryl Streep was snubbed.
the problem with campaigning Carell as supporting is that they also had a solid contender in Ruffalo, and I think in a less competitive year Carell would be a shoe-in for lead (he may well get in anyway). Nominees from the same film are rare for supporting actor (last time was “Bugsy” in 1991) and Carell’s performance has always been debatable as far as its categorization.
Greg, what about Boyhood being snubbed in best editing even though that category had six nominees? Isn’t that a possible bump?
If Carell drops to supporting, is he the new frontrunner?
No one is beating J.K. Simmons. That trophy is already engraved.
I loved Carell in Foxcatcher but Simmons was absolutely incredible in Whiplash…he truly deserves it
Guy, I sure hope you’re right. As much as I’m also pulling for Keaton and Moore, I’l bet Simmons’ win would be an acceptance speech for the ages.
I think Simmons is a great actor, but I cannot for the life of me figure out what it is about that performance that makes it such a dominant frontrunner in a category with so many other strong performances. I thought he was good, but the character so cliched and more of a concept than a human being.
I don’t disagree, DylanS, but the train will not be stopped.
Why do you think Fiennes is a longshot for a nomination? Shouldn’t he be the front runner to win the damned thing? Are the Oscars that irrelevant that they’ll screw up the nomination?
Fiennes is a long shot because the movie came out in March, he didn’t earn a key SAG nod for Best Lead Actor and hasn’t won any major critics groups honors. Would love for him to get nominated, but seems like a reach.
Also, comedic performance. Rare they make the five.
Irrelevant to what? To whom?
Fiennes is a long shot, but it is possible. If Budapest comes on strong, he could get swept in, like Christian Bale/American Hustle last year. I’d love to see him make the 5.
Are we sure Selma was eligible? Some are saying that it was *not* since it doesn’t open until next month.
Yes, it was eligible, as are all films released in the UK by (or on) February 6. (Still Alice is the one exception: it opens in March, but had a sneaky qualifying release in December.)
Thanks, Guy. What a bummer though.
Random aside, Guy: did you release a top ten/25 list this year? I never ran across one.
Still working on it — keep an eye out!
Is it possible that Paddington is actually good and not simply pandering garbage with questionable and off-putting CGI like the trailers suggest?
Reviews for Paddington have actually been pretty strong.
I know! When I looked it up on Rottentomatoes, I couldn’t believe it was at 97% Fresh with only 1 dissenting opinion out of 39. Color me surprised. I assumed it was on The Smurfs or Garfield levels of bad from the marketing.
Agreed. I’m looking forward to it because a lot of people whose opinions I trust have enjoyed it, but there’s a little part of me that’s still in disbelief that it’s apparently not completely awful. What horrible, horrible marketing.
It IS that good! Some purely magical moments in that movie. Almost mid February and it’s still the best US release of the year…by a mile.
I understand, for “Selma”, the screener problem. But at some point, doesn’t that just become a convenient excuse? Maybe when it comes down to it, people don’t love it as much as expected? (I haven’t seen it yet myself, just trying to reconcile those rapturous early reactions with the almost-zero precursor support so far.)
The buzz I’m hearing is that some members think its a chore before even watching it. It is absolutely not.
I simply don’t understand the love that American Sniper is getting. Its so mediocre
Ummm are we reaching the point where Selma doesn’t qualify as a snub? I mean it just isn’t winning awards or even being nominated in quite a few major categories and by quite a few guilds. Maybe Selma is just a good movie that isn’t quite Oscar calibre? A snub is Michael Keaton or JK Simmons don’t get nominated not a movie no one but certain Oscar bloggers is championing as a Best Pic contender.
This is the first time I’m not “outraged” by a Selma snub, or even chalking it up to a lack of screeners or screenings. If you look at the list (and number of nods per category) of nominees and consider that there are going to be a relatively high percentage of Brits occupying slots, there’s not a lot to complain about quality-wise…unless you want to make the default complaints about The Theory of Everything, The Imitation Game and Amy Adams.
Fans of Mr. Turner, Foxcatcher, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Unbroken, A Most Violent Year, Tom Hardy and Marion Cotillard have just as much reason (if not more) to be upset than Selma lovers, I think.
Selma is definitely Oscar caliber (especially compared to some other contenders), in my opinion. But this is an interestingly competitive year, and as far as AMPAS is concerned the timing of its completion is definitely working against it.
‘ “How To Train Your Dragon 2” didn’t make the Animated Film cut while “Big Hero 6,” which hasn’t even been released in the UK yet, did. Ouch.’
That’s the power of Disney bias. I can guarantee you it got the vote for that reason alone. Damn shame that HTTYD2, despite getting great reviews, is being overlooked by everyone. *Sigh* That’s awards politics for you, though.
Disney bias? Big Hero 6 was a helluva good film and deserved to be nominated. I’m not saying HTTYD2 shouldn’t have… but don’t blame Disney or BH6 for that. Could it be that they got screeners, watched it, loved it, and nominated it? BAFTA seems the least “political” of major awards – esp. compared to GG’s and Oscars.
If HTTYD2 deserved to bump another film off… it should have been Boxtrolls.
BAFTA is just as political as any other awards body. Look at the influence of David Heyman. They had Gravity categorized as a British film last year, and now have Paddington up for the same award. Guy has also spent plenty of ink delving into their realignment as an Oscar precursor.
However, that doesn’t mean the voting isn’t genuine. Many of these influences are implicit. Voters will vote for favourites, no matter how they determine their favourites.
So pleased the Grand Budapest Hotel is a real contender. About Selma…are we forgetting all of the love it got from the Golden Globes? Movies have ended up as big players in the Oscars with far less. Amour. Beast of the Southern Wild. It’s not over yet for the most important film of the year.
I really can’t understand the love for The Imitation Game outside of it’s score, and it’s Editing. The idea that Cumberbatch is in the conversation in such a strong year for the category is ridiculous to me.
Also I loved seeing Russo and Carell turn up in supporting!
also, my dream lineup for Best Director is starting to look like a possibility:
Wes Anderson
Damien Chazelle
Ava Duvernay
Alejandro G. Innaritu
Richard Linklater
Pray for Ava.
1) Isn’t it funny that today is J.K. Simmons and Imelda Stauton’s birthday? Celebrate!
2) Could somebody explain to me the nom for Trash in Film Not in the English Language category? I know there’s a lot of Portuguese used, even Rooney Mara blurbs some lines, but does it really belong here more than other films that are truly not in English? Something like Wild Tales, or is it an eligibility issue?
It feels just a way to keep Daldry’s filmography always rewarded for me
When are you changing your Best Director field to include Wes Anderson?
Ok, personal prefernces aside, this race FOR nominations is pretty darn exciting!!
I mean, look:
Director has Linklater, Innaritu, and perhaps Anderson?
But what about the irher 2/3 slots? Could be ANY of …
Fincher, Eastwood, DuVernay, Miller, Chazelle, Tyldum, Marsh. Like, wow! Who!?!?
Actor has Keaton, Redmayne, Cumberbatch.
Looking like Gyllenhaal for 4th??
Then … Who of … Oyelowo, Cooper, Feinnes, Carrell!?!
Actress has Moore, Witherspoon, Pike, Jones, right?
5th? Aniston or Adams? I dont think Blunt or Cotillard has the necessary juice now, though. A nailbiter, nevertheless!
S.Actor has the usual 4 plus … Duvall? Carrell? Wilkinson? I assume Duvall. But Carrell gives me slight slight pause.
S.Actress has Arquette, Stome, Knightley.
But what of 4th and 5th?’is Streep really in? Is Chastain really in? Because helllllllo there Renee Russo! And dont forget Watts or a potential surprise in Dern.
Original Screenplay has Birdman, Boyhood, Budapest. Whos got the last 2 slots? Ill tell ya who, two of Nightcrawler, Selma, Mr. Turner, A Most Violent Year (they like Chandor), or Foxcatcher.
Adapted has Imitation Game, Gone Girl, Theory.
The other 2? Lets see. Wild, Whiplash, American Sniper. Maybe Inherent Vice? What misses???
Editing is crazyyyy too. You got Birdman, Imitation Game.mthose thenonly 2 for sures? Boyhood couldnt have been higher than 7th with BAFTA. Budapest? Perhaps. Whiplash, Gone Girl (which feels like a no-brainer, but), Nightcrawler, American Sniper, Interstellar, umm Selma? Whats gonna hapen!?!?
Finally, Cinematography. Yes, Birdman, Unbroken, Budapest. Hopefully Mr. Turner, but … ASC’s Imitation Game, Theory of Everything, BAFTA’s Interstellar, Ida (could surprise), Gone Girl, not to mention both Elswits and both Youngs.
SO many clossssse races. So much to ponder. Love it.
I’m really excited about the love The Grand Budapest Hotel, Birdman, Boyhood and Nightcrawler get. It’s The Theory Of Everything and The Imitation Game that spoil the whole situation – those well made and brilliantly acted otherwise but painfully forumulaic and Oscar-bait films. Adams’ nomination in the Lead category is such a pleasant surprise – personally, I’d go with Cotillard or Swank but Adams is more than fine with me. And Gyllenhaal had such an incredible year that it’s really awesome to watch him being acknowledged this way for his phenomenal work in Nightcrawler. Loved him in Enemy this year as well. He has been killing it lately and his Oscar snub for his oustanding turn in Prisoners last year really helps.
* sorry, I meant “hurts” (haha). But it may actually help him being seen as due for a second Oscar nomination.