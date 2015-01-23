‘Grand Budapest,’ ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ win awards from Casting Society of America

Winners were revealed Thursday night for the Casting Society of America's 30th annual Artios Awards. Winners in the film categories included “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Dear White People.”

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below

Feature Film – Big Budget Comedy

“The Wolf of Wall Street,” Ellen Lewis

Feature Film – Big Budget Drama

“12 Years a Slave,” Francine Maisler, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Melissa Kostenbauder (Associate)

Feature Film – Studio or Independent Comedy

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Douglas Aibel, Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

Feature Film – Studio or Independent Drama

“Dallas Buyers Club,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Rich Delia, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Allison Estrin (Associate)

Feature Film Low Budget Comedy

“Dear White People,” Kim Taylor-Coleman

Feature Film Low Budget Drama

“Boyhood,” Beth Sepko

Feature Film Animation

“Frozen,” Jamie Sparer Roberts

Television Pilot Comedy

“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston

Television Pilot Drama

“True Detective,” Alexa L. Fogel, Christine Kromer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Television Series Comedy

“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston

Television Series Drama

“Breaking Bad,” Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Kiira Arai (Location Casting), Russell Scott (Associate)

Television Movie or Mini Series

“Fargo,” Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Charlene Lee (Associate)

Daytime Drama Series

“General Hospital,” Mark Teschner

Children”s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“Good Luck Charlie,” Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

Television Animation (Children and Adult)

“Family Guy,” Linda Lamontagne

Web Series

“Deadbeat,” Adam Caldwell, Cindy Tolan

Short Film

“All”s Fair,” Alyssa Weisberg

New York Broadway Theater – Comedy

“Casa Valentina,” David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione, Bernard Telsey

New York Broadway Theater – Drama

“All the Way,” William Cantler, Karyn Casl (Associate)

New York Broadway Theater – Musical

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” Stephen Kopel

New York Theater – Comedy

“Dinner With Friends,” Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

New York Theater – Drama

“Choir Boy,” Nancy Piccione

New York Theater – Musical

“Here Lies Love,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)

Regional Theater East

“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)

Regional Theater West

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port (Associate)

Los Angeles Theater

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Mark B. Simon, Daniel Swee

Special Theatrical Performance East

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical Thriller,” Craig Burns, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

Theater Tours

“Once,” Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel