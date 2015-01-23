‘Grand Budapest,’ ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ win awards from Casting Society of America

Winners were revealed Thursday night for the Casting Society of America's 30th annual Artios Awards. Winners in the film categories included “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Dear White People.”
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and all the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.
Feature Film – Big Budget Comedy
“The Wolf of Wall Street,” Ellen Lewis
Feature Film – Big Budget Drama
“12 Years a Slave,” Francine Maisler, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Melissa Kostenbauder (Associate)
Feature Film – Studio or Independent Comedy
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Douglas Aibel, Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)
Feature Film – Studio or Independent Drama
“Dallas Buyers Club,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Rich Delia, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Allison Estrin (Associate)
Feature Film Low Budget Comedy
“Dear White People,” Kim Taylor-Coleman
Feature Film Low Budget Drama
“Boyhood,” Beth Sepko
Feature Film Animation
“Frozen,” Jamie Sparer Roberts
Television Pilot Comedy
“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston
Television Pilot Drama
“True Detective,” Alexa L. Fogel, Christine Kromer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
Television Series Comedy
“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston
Television Series Drama
“Breaking Bad,” Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Kiira Arai (Location Casting), Russell Scott (Associate)
Television Movie or Mini Series
“Fargo,” Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Charlene Lee (Associate)
Daytime Drama Series
“General Hospital,” Mark Teschner
Children”s Pilot and Series (Live Action)
“Good Luck Charlie,” Sally Stiner, Barbie Block
Television Animation (Children and Adult)
“Family Guy,” Linda Lamontagne
Web Series
“Deadbeat,” Adam Caldwell, Cindy Tolan
Short Film
“All”s Fair,” Alyssa Weisberg
New York Broadway Theater – Comedy
“Casa Valentina,” David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione, Bernard Telsey
New York Broadway Theater – Drama
“All the Way,” William Cantler, Karyn Casl (Associate)
New York Broadway Theater – Musical
“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” Stephen Kopel
New York Theater – Comedy
“Dinner With Friends,” Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner
New York Theater – Drama
“Choir Boy,” Nancy Piccione
New York Theater – Musical
“Here Lies Love,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)
Regional Theater East
“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)
Regional Theater West
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port (Associate)
Los Angeles Theater
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Mark B. Simon, Daniel Swee
Special Theatrical Performance East
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical Thriller,” Craig Burns, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)
Theater Tours
“Once,” Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel
It is weird as hell seeing 2013 movies up against 2014 movies.
Sooooooo 2013