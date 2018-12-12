Grant Morrison Still Doesn’t Mince Words About Alan Moore’s ‘Watchmen’

Getty Image

Comic book icons and notable wizards Grant Morrison and Alan Moore have a famously cantankerous attitude towards each other, although Morrison does seem to have a respect tempered with criticism for the Watchmen co-creator / mall Santa / Rasputin impersonator. He doesn’t hide how he really feels, however. About anything.

IDW Publishing interviewed Morrison for the next volume of their 200-page quarterly comics magazine, Full Bleed Vol. 3: Heavy Rotation, which just launched its funding drive on Kickstarter. The full interview won’t be available until February, but io9 scored a long excerpt filled with fodder for another three decades of feuding between the two comics titans.

“I’ve read Watchmen many times,” Morrison said. “The reasons that I hated it when I was 25 are still there, but now I kinda like it because I’m older and I like the structure and I’m quite in awe of the absoluteness of it. But for all the same reasons, I hated it.” He goes on to list exactly what he hated about it, because of course.