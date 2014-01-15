‘Gravity’ and ’12 Years a Slave’ lead MPSE Golden Reel Awards nominations

Nominations have been announced for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ (MPSE) 61st annual Golden Reel Awards, and it was “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave” that led the way with three nominations each.

Picking up two apiece were “Captain Phillips,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Lone Survivor.” All are strong contenders with the sound branch at the Academy, which nominates in the Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing fields. “American Hustle” also picked up a pair of nominations, and if love for the film is THAT widespread, it could show up in the Academy’s sound mixing category.

Typically the biggest barometer of the sound editing side of things are the sound effects and foley MPSE categories. Films that popped up there that could absolutely show up in tomorrow’s nominations announcement include “All is Lost,” “Fast & Furious 6” and “Iron Man 3.”

Often the sound editing field makes room for an animated film. This year that doesn’t seem likely, though “Frozen” picked up a pair of nominations.

Oh, and “Rush” turned up a big ol’ goose egg, shockingly.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Sound Editing: Sound Effects and Foley in an English Language Feature

“All Is Lost”

“Captain Phillips”

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Iron Man 3”

“Lone Survivor”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Sound Editing: Dialogue and ADR in an English Language Feature

“American Hustle”

“August: Osage County”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Lone Survivor”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Sound Editing in an Animated Feature (English or Foreign Language)

(Includes ADR, Dialogue, Sound Effects and Foley)

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Epic”

“Ernest & Celestine”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“Planes”

Best Sound Editing in a Foreign Language Feature

(Includes ADR, Dialogue, Sound Effects and Foley)

“Blue Is the Warmest Color”

“The Grandmaster”

“The Past”

“Wadjda”

Best Sound Editing: Music in a Musical Feature (English or Foreign Language)

“Frozen”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Justin Bieber”s Believe”

“Metallica Through the Never”

Best Sound Editing: Music in a Feature (English or Foreign Language)

“American Hustle”

“47 Ronin”

“Gravity”

“The Great Gatsby”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“12 Years a Slave”

“World War Z”

Best Sound Editing in a Feature Documentary Feature

“CinemAbility”

“Dirty Wars”

“Good Ol” Freda”

“Muscle Shoals”

“1”

“Rising from Ashes”

“Sound City”

“20 Feet from Stardom”