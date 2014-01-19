‘Gravity’ and ’12 Years a Slave’ tie at the 2014 PGA Awards

Heading into today’s Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards announcement, it was “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” that appeared to have the momentum. The former had landed some major media prizes in the form of Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice wins, while the latter added a Screen Actors Guild ensemble award to its own Golden Globe prize last night. But, well, Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” had a little something to say about all of that. And the season itself had something to say about calling this thing just yet, as the final award of the night ended up split down the middle in a tie between Cuarón’s opus and Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave.”
The PGA Awards are key in this brave new awards season world as they use the same preferential balloting scenario that the Academy uses. As such, ever since the Academy went to its expanded Best Picture slate four years ago and the producers followed suit, the PGA winner and the Oscar winner have matched up. That’s why tonight’s winner was going to matter probably more than any other precursor honor this season. But no answers are coming from a tie.
“Gravity” has been my bet for the Oscar for a long while. Yeah, you can call me biased. I think the film is amazing, far and away the year’s best, but it always struck me as the undeniable landmark, and crucially, one free of the kind of baggage that would make such a film fall short. It’s the sort of movie that is sure to show up toward the top of ballots, getting plenty of number one votes, but a lot of twos and threes as well. That’s the kind of thing that carries the day with a preferential ballot.
But then, “12 Years a Slave” showed some more muscle this evening. And it needed to. If it was going to show itself to be formidable in the Oscar race, after months and months of “it’s the one to beat” talk (that began far too early thanks to jump-the-gun journalists), it needed to take down a major guild prize. And now it has. Albeit half of one. But this is a huge, huge boost from within the industry.
In the guild’s 24 years of dishing out awards, the PGA winner has gone on to win the Best Picture Oscar 17 times. And again, most importantly, it has a perfect track record over the last four years, the years where the preferential ballot has been used for both. Not that that stat means much of anything at the moment as this is officially the most heated Oscar race I’ve ever covered.
Next week the DGA will speak up and, in all likelihood, opt for Cuarón. How can they not? Then again, maybe Steve McQueen ekes it out. Maybe David O. Russell harnesses the power of 15,000 votes. But it feels like Cuarón’s year for that prize. I don’t know. Flip some coins. Let’s see what happens. This is awesome.
Elsewhere, “Frozen” predictably won the animated award while the documentary prize (which featured none of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar nominees) went to “We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks.” “Breaking Bad,” “Modern Family” and “Behind the Candelabra” won TV prizes. Previously announced, Disney chairman Bob Iger received the Milestone Award, TV producer Chuck Lorre accepted the Norman Lear Achievement Award and the film “Fruitvale Station” was given the Stanley Kramer Award, among other peripheral honors.
Check out the full list of PGA Award winners below, and as ever, keep track of all the ups and downs of the 2013-2014 film awards season at The Circuit.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
-TIE-
“Gravity” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Producers: Alfonso Cuarón, David Heyman
and
“12 Years a Slave” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Producers: Anthony Katagas, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen, Brad Pitt & Dede Gardner
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
“Frozen” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Producer: Peter Del Vecho
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks” (Focus Features)
Producers: Alexis Bloom, Alex Gibney, Marc Shmuger
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television
“Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
Producers: Susan Ekins, Gregory Jacobs, Michael Polaire, Jerry Weintraub
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Producers: Melissa Bernstein, Sam Catlin, Bryan Cranston, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Michelle MacLaren, George Mastras, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Moira Walley-Beckett
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy
“Modern Family” (Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Ben Karlin, Elaine Ko, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeffrey Morton, Dan O”Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Chris Smirnoff, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (CNN)
Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television
“The Voice” (NBC)
Producers: Stijn Bakkers, Mark Burnett, John de Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Audrey Morrissey, Jim Roush, Kyra Thompson, Nicolle Yaron, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
Producers: Meredith Bennett, Stephen T. Colbert, Richard Dahm, Paul Dinello, Barry Julien, Matt Lappin, Emily Lazar, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
“SportsCenter” (ESPN)
The Award for Outstanding Children”s Program
“Sesame Street” (Sprout)
The Award for Outstanding Digital Series
“Wired: What”s Inside” (http://video.wired.com/series/what-s-inside)
The Davie O. Selznick Achievement Award
Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli
The Norman Lear Achievement Award
Chuck Lorre
The Stanley Kramer Award
“Fruitvale Station”
Milestone Award
Bob Iger
Vanguard Award
Peter Jackson, Joe Letteri and Weta Digital
Visionary Award
Chris Meledandri
I couldn’t be happier. (Well, if 12 Years had been the sole winner… but I’ll take it.) ;-)
yes there is still a race
Not to make too much of it, but this can’t be good for “American Hustle” if it didn’t even make the top 2 in a preferential system. It would definitely be unwise to count it out just yet, but does anyone think David O. Russell will win the DGA? And surely the BAFTA is more likely to go to either “12 Years a Slave” or “Gravity.” I know films have won with less, but I don’t know if all this talk about “American Hustle” potentially being a frontrunner can possibly hold if all its Golden Globe and SAG wins are all it gets. I think this is the “12 Years” vs. “Gravity” race we expected it would be since October, and “American Hustle” was just a brief threat that bubbled up out of boredom. But like I said, I don’t think it would be wise to count it out just yet. At the very least, I think it could go into the Oscars with the “spoiler” buzz in the otherwise “12 Years” vs. “Gravity” showdown. I’m just saying that I don’t see how it could be considered a frontrunner unless it surprises and wins the DGA and/or BAFTA.
In any case, this race is crazy.
I actually do think Russell can win DGA. I THINK it’ll be Cuaron, but who the hell knows…
I’ve always felt it would be Cuaron at the DGA, even when I was starting to buy into “American Hustle” maybe winning Best Picture at the Oscars. My original thought was “American Hustle” would win the PGA and SAG, and “Gravity” would win the DGA. But apparently “12 Years a Slave” is still very much in this thing.
But if “Gravity” does indeed win the DGA, that would make it the frontrunner, wouldn’t it? PGA (albeit shared) + DGA almost always equals Oscar, does it not?
@Tapley
Why? Russell’s best is prior to his resurgence (Three Kings). McQueen would make a much more exciting winner than Russell, but I don’t think anyone is upsetting Cuaron.
I agree with you but deserve’s got nuthin’ to do with it.
McQueen could easily win DGA. I think it will be Cuaron, but they typically go with the film that wins Best Picture, and if “12 Years” is indeed the favorite then I see no reason why they wouldn’t vote McQueen. If they go Tom Hooper over David Fincher, or Ben Affleck over Ang Lee or Rob Marshall over Roman Polanski (DGA, not Oscars) then they could certainly go McQueen over Cuaron.
I should have stressed in my original comment that the reason I sort of dismissed Russell’s chances of winning the DGA is not so much because I think Cuaron is a lock (although I do think he’s a heavy favorite), but because I think that McQueen is much more likely to be the “upset” winner there if it doesn’t go to Cuaron.
Barring another tie (wouldn’t that be INSANE?), I think we’ll probably have a frontrunner once the DGA announces. But if, say, “Gravity” wins the DGA and “12 Years a Slave” wins the BAFTA, then I think they’re pretty much neck and neck, and it will be near impossible to call the Oscar victor.
I think Best Directing is being viewed somewhat as a separate race this year, partially due to last year’s paradigm shift, and partially due to Cuaron’s uniquely directorial achievement. I expect Gravity to win the DGA, but I still believe 12 Years a Slave will win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
My wish for the next few weeks—McQueen wins DGA; Her and Before Midnight win WGA; 12 Years wins Scripter; and at the BAFTAs: American Hustle wins Film, Gravity wins British Film and McQueen wins Director.
Reminder that BAFTA won’t likely solve anything. Gravity is nominated for Best British Film and it could win there, while it is also nominated in the general category they could break for 12 Years there instead.
I agree that BAFTA probably won’t clear anything up this year, but in general I do think a lot of people don’t put as much weight into their ability to influence (or at least foreshadow) the Oscars as they probably should. Remember that Tilda Swinton and Alan Arkin both won at the BAFTAs before they won their “surprise” Oscars. So did Roman Polanski, for that matter. They’ve been a really great indicator of last-minute surges, so any kind of upset that might happen at the BAFTAs this year should be taken somewhat seriously…except maybe not in Actor or Supporting Actor, since the frontrunners aren’t even nominated there this year. D’oh.
@Expression ETC “Russell’s best film is prior to his resurgence (Three Kings).” This is merely an opinion and not at all one that is held by a majority of voters, which makes it fairly irrelevant to this race.
Note: I attempted to write this without coming off as a dick, but this is the best I could come up with… So, no disrespect intended.
Re. BAFTAs. Didn’t that Best British Film nom irk quite a few people? Could tip the scale even more towards 12YAS but in a way that isn’t relevant to AMPAS.
It IS interesting that Hustle was likely only 3rd in preferential; and that there is a likelihood that Gravity or 12YAS wins BAFTA (an ever formidable bellwether).
Great Great Great for 12 Years a Slave!
I’m most thrilled about the Fruitvale Station win. Finally saw it Friday evening – what a debut!
Looking over the list of winners – Cuaron, McQueen, Gilligan, Soderbergh, Coogler – I’d say it was a glorious evening for true visionary directors… Know hope!!!
I can’t say I fully understand it, but shouldn’t a preferential balloting system make a tie impossible?
That was honestly my understanding but I guess not?
In theory is possible, if removing the other 8 movies, the number of people that have 12 Years and Gravity as the #1 choice is exactly the same.
But the odds of that happening are incredibly, incredibly small.
It is truly statistically remarkable. They would’ve had to have gone through 8 rounds of ballot redistribution only for both films to have wound up with exactly half the total ballots.
What makes it even better is that those 9/10 rankings on the ballot that I’m guessing most voters spend very little time contemplating would’ve been crucial under these circumstances.
I don’t think I’ve ever wanted to see the actual voter tallies more than I do now, just to see the process in action as it arrived at this.
Right? Come on, no way the PGA is under as much obligation to be as secretively tight-lipped as the Academy, show us the votes!!
It would also, obviously, require an even number of votes. The odds of all that aligning must be astronomical.
The thing I love the most about this Oscar season is that the 3 films that are in such close competition right now (although Hustle takes a hit here) are films that I like roughly equally (albeit for very different reasons). I would be perfectly content with any of them winning so I just get to sit back and enjoy what’s easily the most competitive Oscar race of my lifetime.
Well Hustle wouldn’t have make my top 10 list so I am hoping for a Gravity or 12 Years win for BP.
Wow. A tie… of course there’s a tie.
I mean, the numbers really have to line up right for there to be a tie with a preferential ballot system. I guess the good news for ’12 Years A Slave’ is not so much just tying for the prize, but who they’re tied with is not ‘American Hustle’.
In 20 years of Oscarwatching, I’ve long suspected that a strong Best Director candidate can influence an extremely close Best Picture race. Take 2006 and 2009 for example. I would actually argue Scorsese and Bigelow were stronger contenders in those years for Best Director than Departed or Hurt Locker were for Best Picture. We know the Academy really does prefer to hand out BD and BP together, but I really do believe both categories influence each other equally. Because Scorsese and Bigelow were probably the only ones who could win Director those years, their films were actually coattails to THEM, not the other way around. This year is crazy exciting, but to me it seems like Cuaron is way out in front for Best Director. Could be wrong, but that’s why I’m thinking Gravity wins both BP & BD on March 2. We’ll see.
I like it.
Ironically enough, it was this type of thinking that had me predicting Argo early on last year. As early as December, even though the Best Picture race was far from certain, I didn’t think anyone but Affleck could win Best Director. His moment, the other contenders had won before, yada yada. So it seemed Best Pic would follow, like I mentioned above, on his coattails. And that turned out….interestingly haha.
If it ends up being a race between Gravity and 12 Years a Slave for Best Picture…
They have to get Clooney to present Best Picture.
Clooney presenting Pitt with his first Oscar would be a nice way to close the show.
Personally, I think having a star present Best Picture to their own movie — as happened in the 2006 race, when Jack Nicholson presented it to “The Departed” — is a bit of a tacky move.
I agree with this sentiment and it’s why I’ve been leaning towards “Gravity” for a while (and I also pointed to Bigelow and Scorsese). However, I think people are vastly underestimating McQueen in this race. Cuaron isn’t the ONLY option.
I think this year people really want to reward Cuaron and 12 years a Slave. Certainly that’s how I feel. If I could vote, I’d give director to Cuaron and Best Film to 12 years a Slave, hoping that there either would be a tie for both categories (impossible, and yet, the PGA) or believing that that outcome would be the most appropriate way to honor both fantastic films and directors/producers.
“Gravity” is the only Best Picture nominee this year not also nominated for its screenplay. The film in that exact position four years ago? “Avatar.” The Academy has proven it may amply nominate and even bestow multiple wins upon a 3D sci-fi spectacle, but it has yet to show us it is partial enough to give one the top prize. “12 Years a Slave” will win Best Picture.
Yes, but “Avatar” did not win the PGA award, nor did it win nearly as many Best Director prizes as “Gravity” has thus far. Especially after “Hugo” and “Life of Pi,” I think the industry has definitely warmed up to 3D films enough to take them seriously.
Avatar didn’t win the PGA. It also didn’t win the DGA (for which Gravity is the frontrunner). It’s also a pure fantasy and sci-fi movie, which Gravity is not. And Avatar didn’t had an acting nomination.
Also, the film in that exact position 16 years ago? Titanic.
“Titanic” wasn’t science fiction (or in the realm of it). The Academy has not yet convinced us it is willing to reward that genre with its top prize.
At this point, I’m not sure how anyone can’t be rooting for a best picture tie at the Oscars.
That wasn’t meant to be a reply to you. My bad.
But “Gravity” is not science fiction in the way that “Avatar” is science fiction. “Gravity,” despite taking place in outer space, is still pretty grounded in reality. “Avatar” is pure fantasy sci-fi. I know that they’re both technically in the same genre, but lumping them together still feels kind of like lumping “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Saw” together just because they both fall under the horror genre. Sci-fi covers a lot of ground and still allows for a wide variety of films in its genre. I certainly hope Academy members don’t think all sci-fi films are essentially the same.
These kinds of stats are more meaningless than ever a year after “Argo.” Sorry.
“The Academy has not yet convinced us it is willing to reward that genre with its top prize.”
The Academy had not convinced us it was willing to reward fantasy with its top prize, until they did with The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
The Academy had not convinced us it was willing to reward a notional horror film with its top prize, until they did with The Silence of the Lambs.
Each year is its own case.
“The Academy has not yet convinced us it is willing to reward that genre with its top prize.”
The Academy had not convinced us it was willing to reward fantasy with its top prize, until they did with The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
The Academy had not convinced us it was willing to reward a notional horror film with its top prize, until they did with The Silence of the Lambs.
Each year is its own case.
Guy, 1 for 85, is it, doesn’t even register on the radar of baseball’s Mendoza Line. Stop being an apologist, and that’s what it comes off as, towards these 5800 mostly old white guys who hate the science fiction genre.
The Academy has disrespected Sci-Fi since 1977, when the second most infamous highway robbery in best picture history occurred when Annie Hall beat Star Wars. The greatest miscarriage of justice the genre has endured? The Hurt Locker over Avatar. The worst BP choice ever, and that’s saying something.
Honestly. No clue now.
-8 hours ago it was AH. I still think it has a strong chance.
-Then Gravity TIES PGA. Could very well win DGA and/or BAFTA. And it will likely be the most winningest film on Oscar night.
Against it:
1) large casts ‘typically’ win Best Pictures. Just a fact. 2) Its sci-fi (of sorts). 3) And its not nominated for OScreenplay. Wasnt even for WGA.
-Slave TIES for PGA when most people figured Gravity or Hustle. It won GG Drama in a slight surprise. It won BFCA. It or Gravity will likely win BAFTA. It keeps surprising, even while being the early frontrunner.
Against it:
1) there still seems to be great resistance in even seeing it. 2) And it doesnt feel like a preferential-friendly movie. Though, thats been proven wrong now.
Every movie has stuff for and against it right now. And voting is a ways off. Fascinating stuff. Cant make a call right now, at all.
I’ve been pretty sure all year that Gravity would get nominated to high heaven and win numerous Oscars all while having a 0% chance of actually winning BP. Its not because its “sci-fi” (which it isn’t btw, the only sci-fi nominee this year is Her), so much as its the fact that they’ve established a pattern over the last decade of making these effects spectacles bridesmaids rather than brides. Hugo, Life of Pi, Avatar, Inception, and even The Curious Case of Benjamin Button all sort of became the designated “tech nominees,” and the Academy basically said “we’ll give you every tech award including the ones you don’t really deserve and that will be your reward” and then move over to more traditional Oscar bait at the top of the ticket.
Wait, Gravity is considered Sci-fi? I didn’t realized that anything taking place in space equal Sci-fi.
Space adventure.
Paul–Where is “Annie Hall” winning Best Picture considered the “second most infamous highway robbery” in the history of the category? “Annie Hall” is considered a classic, and it tends to be more critically acclaimed than “Star Wars” even today (it received more votes in 2012’s giant Sight and Sound poll, for one). Sure, “Star Wars” was obviously the more popular movie with the public (that’s an understatement), but of the people who have actually seen both movies, I bet there are only a handful who consider “Annie Hall” winning to be a complete travesty, even if they personally prefer “Star Wars.”
And really? “The Hurt Locker” beating “Avatar” is the single worst Best Picture decision ever? Find me 5 people who honestly believe that. “The Hurt Locker” was and is WAY more acclaimed than “Avatar.” I was actually under the impression that the love for “Avatar” had dwindled considerably since its release. Either way, your obviously strong opinion that “Avatar” losing to “The Hurt Locker” was a “miscarriage of justice” (as you put it) is definitely not shared by many.
I had a feeling that preferential balloting would favor 12 Years a Slave. I imagine that even voters who chose another film for #1 placed 12 Years a Slave towards the top of the ballot. American Hustle, on the other hand, seems to have more detractors who are likely to either place it low or leave it off the ballot entirely.
Just thought of that, too. Gravity is well liked for lots of 1s, 2s, and 3s. 12YAS will have many 1s and plenty of 2s and 3s because it s a great, important film, even if its not loved. AH, cant really tell. Feels like a big 1-er on ballots. But other than that, could be lower down the ranks. Its absolutely flat-out loved or perhaps not respected as much as we think.
At this point, I’m not sure how anyone can’t be rooting for a best picture tie at the Oscars.
I wouldn’t mind a tie, but it would be between 12 Years a Slave and Her, if you must know. I’m rooting for 12 Years among the Big 3 and for Her as the underdog.
I don’t really have a horse in the Best Picture race this year (“Her” is by far my favorite of the nominees and is my 2nd-favorite film of the year, but let’s face it: it doesn’t have a prayer), so all I’m really hoping for is that “Her” can pull off a win for Best Original Screenplay. Its wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards give me hope, but I still think it will be “American Hustle.” But yeah, that’s really the one thing within the realm of possibility that I’m really hoping for this year.
That’s probably the most awesome outcome for that award.
Especially since it’s such a toss up between these movies at this point.
An incredible result considering the voting system. I think American Hustle has a tough task now knowing it was at least 3rd place with the recent crossover record of this award. I didn’t think the SAG Ensemble was that significant with the likes of The Help and Inglourious Basterds beating the eventual Best Picture winner in recent years.
The tie solidifies 12 Years a Slave as a huge player but it also adds doubt about it taking the big prize. The snubs in cinematography and score from the Academy add to that further and you have to go back to No Country for Old Men for the last time a Best Picture winner won without a score nomination.
On the other hand this is a huge boost for Gravity which unsurprisingly was represented strongly in the tech categories. I don’t see a Screenplay nomination as necessary. Titanic, a blockbuster spectacle also, didn’t need one.
And as mentioned, the rules are kind of going out the window a bit after last year. Branches are changing, voters are getting younger, voting deadlines are a bit different, etc..
Authorized, you logic suggests that Academy voters will look at their ballots and say “12 Years a Slave isn’t nominated for Cinematography or Score! Then I can’t give it Best Picture!” Those branches simply chose to nominate other things, “12 Years” still has considerable strength through major categories.
The only thing keeping me from thinking that Gravity can actually take Best Picture is its lack of a SAG ensemble nod. The only movie to ever win without at least being nominated for one since the award was created is Braveheart. My instinctive feeling is that if either of them win, it’ll be 12 Years a Slave. But I would love it if this were the same outcome as the Oscars, because they are my two favorite movies of 2013. Thank god they left off American Hustle here.
But come on, it couldn’t possibly have been nominated for that. So Braveheart’s feat was more difficult.
It’s been said over and over again…SAG Ensemble doesn’t equal best picture. Also, I think all the “rules” have changed since last year’s crazy season. And yes–agree with Chris 138. I’m glad it was these two.
Lack of SAG Ensemble neither hurts nor helps it for me.
SAG ensemble is only really telling in cases like Slumdog Millionaire where it suggests that a movie is so well liked that it can overcome the fact that it doesn’t have many stars and doesn’t really seem very actor focused and still win the award.
The SAG ensemble award-as-a-BP-indicator theory is moot this year. Gravity is essentially a one woman show (with a short Clooney cameo). It was NEVER going to be nominated for ensemble. American Hustle is precisely the type of film that would be nominated and win that category. Its a place to reward a large number of respected actors created interesting characters. And the main cast gets (relatively) equal screen time. Holding this award against gravity is like holding a lack of visual effects nominations against American Hustle.
I’m glad the result was what it was just so we wouldn’t have to deal with everyone declaring the race over in mid January.
Kind of a win-win for The Academy right now. Gravity is the highest grossing nominee and 12 Years a Slave has Pitt so either the most popular movie wins the big award or they can close the show with Brad Pitt winning an Oscar or if it still ended up being Hustle, it’d potentially be billed as an “upset” ala Shakespeare in Love or Crash.
Director still up in the air. Now we just need some shake ups in Lead Actor and Supp Actor. McConaughey and Leto are great. Neither will win the BAFTA. But I wonder if anyone can crack those two by a month from now.
I think Leto will be tough to knock out, especially now that he has improved on his acceptance speeches, but maybe Ejiofor can beat McConaughey if the love for 12 Years grows (he is a favorite for the BAFTA). Let’s see..
People put way too much stock in SAG Ensemble–it does NOT mean Best Picture. There are many ensembles that won and did not go on to score Best Picture (The Help, Little Miss Sunshine, Inglourious Basterds). Also, Gravity was ineligible for SAG ensemble. It was always going to be American Hustle at SAG with those huge stars and big, showy performances. But I could never see it winning picture over Gravity and 12 Years, which are so clearly superior. Um, unless Hustle wins DGA. Then, who the heck knows.
True, but I meant in my post up above that no film (besides Braveheart) has won Best Picture at the Oscars without a SAG ensemble NOMINATION, not necessarily a win. That’s why I’m not totally confident in predicting Gravity as the Oscar winner for Best Picture, since it didn’t get nominated by SAG for that category. Nonetheless, the outcome of tonight’s PGA awards have made things much more interesting than the usual awards race is.
Hustle’s not gonna win DGA.
Rest your mind.
Cuaron or Mcqueen is gonna be the biggest storyline for the season, it’s a coin flip.
“Gravity was ineligible for SAG ensemble”
It was eligible. It was just never going to be nominated, for entirely obvious reasons.
Well, American Hustle is officialy out of the race.
But really, in my honest opinion, it didn’t deserve to be in the conversation anyway.
12 Years A Slave is best picture material and is the the favorite, with Gravity a close second.
Out of all the major awards it was nominated in, I think Hustle has the best chance in the Original Screenplay category.
American Hustle is not officially out of the race.
Yeah I was probably jumping ahead of myself with that statement.
But I just can’t imagine it’ll gather enough steam to pass Gravity or 12 years.
Obviously, the film has it’s share of backers, but to the extent of the aforementioned films.
*Not to the extent
I think it’s a race between Gravity and 12 Years a Slave. As far as I can remember, in recent years no best picture winner won less than 3 awards. Crash and Argo won screenplay and editing besides BP.
If American Hustle wins BP, it has to win in at least two other categories. Its best chances are in supporting actress and original screenplay, the former of which may go to Lupita. It may win the latter, but it can still go to Her or Dallas Buyers Club (the Academy apparently loves it and will give it at least 2 awards). I don’t think we’ll see a BP winner winning less than 2 awards in total.
Gravity is likely to win in every category except for best actress, which makes it the front-runner to win BP. But no Sci-fi movie has ever won. If it wins, it will be the first. If it doesn’t, it may tie the record with the most wins without winning BP.
12 Years a Slave is most likely to win supporting actress and adapted screenplay. If it loses in these categories on Oscar night, then we know Gravity is going to win BP.
My prediction for now: Gravity: 6 wins (including best director), 12 Years a Slave: 3 wins (including BP), American Hustle: 1 win for original screenplay (I can’t imagine it goes home empty-handed though my vote goes to Her)
American Hustle could win Editing. If it truly is a Best Picture player, then Editing is indeed up for grabs. Those who love it will vote for it where they can.
Costumes, yo.
What’s interesting abou this race is that we do not have a frontrunner. These three movies are really fighting for that Oscar and all three of them have precursors awards under the bag. If Cuarón wins the DGA, then it’ll mean nothing, because Gravity is an outstanding directorial achievement. It shouldn’t be related to the Best Picture race. But if McQueen wins then 12 years is a serious threat.
Anyway, what interest me the most is the preferential system. Polarizing movies do not perform very well under this system. So the thing is which of these three movies is close to the consensus and which one tends to polarize?
I think American Hustle is LOVED by a huge part of the Academy but that’s not a consensus. There is a few people that really does not care a lot about it. I feel the same with Gravity and 12 years but not so much. Gravity could be harm because of that screenplay and 12 years because academy members refuse to see it. But if this is a consensus race, I still think 12 years will prevail.
If Cuaron wins DGA than that would make “Gravity” the frontrunner, but there is still very much a race because there has been enough talk about the film as a singular directorial achievement. If McQueen wins DGA, then I think the race is pretty much over.
I agree. If McQueen wins the DGA it’s over, but if Cuarón wins there might be still be the chance of a split, with 12 Years taking BP (thus rewarding McQueen and Pitt) and Gravity taking director
So let’s run through this twisted logic of last night; Gravity, despite the fact it has the thinnest of plots and was not nominated for screenplay, wins the PGA a award. Avatar, the most popular film of all time and whose detractors said had less of a plot than Gravity’s, loses to the goddamned Hurt Locker, the least seen best picture winner in American movie history. Explain that Philly soft pretzel twisted logic, folks…
They’re both better reviewed than Avatar statistically. I don’t think that’s much of a debate. Also box office does not equal Oscar. Just because a movie is popular doesn’t mean it should win Best Picture.
“The most popular film of all time”…puh-lease.
What about the BAFTA’s, Kris? In a race so close, if every little bit matters, think a potential Gravity boost will help? After all, “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” are very American stories, and Gravity has the most nominations, so I could see it winning Best Picture there. Migh
There is not very american storie than the obsession of US with space.
12 Years a Slave has a UK director and several UK actors, which will not go unnoticed to BAFTA voters. It may not be as “British” as Gravity, which was filmed/produced in the UK (but doesn’t have a British director/cast), but will be seen as more “British” than American Hustle.
Well, this was 12 Year’s to lose and it sorta did with a tie. Also, this was American Hustle’s to lose, and it lost by not winning. With DGA handing it to Cuaron (I think!), this is a huge win for Gravity. And that basically translate for an all out win for Gravity for BP. Let’s see what happens.
Playing a bit of a devil’s advocate here, but doesn’t this whole weekend – in some way – confirm what has been speculated for a while now? That Gravity and 12 Years will split the technical/cinephile/serious-ish vote, meanwhile Hustle will sneak by in between the two, with huge actors’ support?
I REALLY hope that’s not the case, since I didn’t care much for Hustle (it’s a good movie, better than SLP, with nothing more to be said about it). But I just wanted to point that out and see what you guys think of it.
I get what you’re saying, and I do still think “Hustle” is a distinct possibility, but with a preferential ballot, I’m not sure there’s really that much possibility of a vote split. If we were only going by #1 votes, sure, but I personally think “American Hustle” will get more bottom-half votes than “Gravity” and maybe even “12 Years a Slave.”
Also, the actors choosing “American Hustle” for Best Ensemble Cast doesn’t necessarily mean it was their favorite movie of the year. All it means is that they thought it had the best cast. I mean, if the actors had really wanted to show that they loved “American Hustle,” they could easily have given Best Supporting Actress to Jennifer Lawrence, who at that point was flirting with frontrunner status. But they didn’t. They also didn’t even nominated anyone else from the cast in the individual acting categories. To me, the SAG results do not prove that “American Hustle” is the actors’ consensus pick for Best Picture.
Could not be more delighted with this outcome, both because I love the two films and also because of the curveball it throws for all of us trying to sort the tea leaves. I still haven’t determined my #1 movie of the year, thought it will probably be Gravity when all is said and done. I had started to think its chances were fading. And I guess I had a hard time buying that the PGA would respond to 12 Years a Slave. Again, I’m delighted to be proven wrong.